 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln Center, Brazos Valley African American Museum offer Black History Month programs
0 comments

Lincoln Center, Brazos Valley African American Museum offer Black History Month programs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Lincoln Center in College Station and the Brazos Valley African American Museum in Bryan are offering programming next month to commemorate Black History Month.

On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Lincoln Center and Culturally Rooted Enterprise will jointly host Ujamma Marketplace, an event designed to support Black-owned businesses in the area and amplify the work of the Lincoln Center.

“In addition to providing a platform for small Black-owned businesses, our group will also be providing the entertainment and interactive learning component to the event,” said Jalyn Golden, one of Culturally Rooted Enterprise’s cofounders. To learn more about Saturday’s event, email bcsrooted@gmail.com.

On Feb. 18, the Lincoln Center will host a Black History Month book discussion at which participants will be able to discuss bestselling author Ta-Nehisi Coates’s book Between the World and Me. The book discussion will take place online from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Visit the Lincoln Center website for registration information.

The Brazos Valley African American Museum is showcasing its new exhibit, Southern Champions of Civil Rights, through the end of February.

“This exhibit includes several white journalists, judges and activists, as well as a Mexican farm worker, who played very significant roles in the movement,” said museum curator Oliver Wayne Sadberry. “Each time we do an exhibit on Black history, we seem to find more and different material.”

To learn more, visit bvaam.org.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Brazos County grand jury indicts 30
Local News

Brazos County grand jury indicts 30

A Brenham man accused of involvement in an Oct. 27 slaying in Bryan and a Bryan man whom authorities say broke into a home and choked a woman before fleeing authorities in July were among those indicted.

+2
Franklin's Autumn Rachui happy to play role of agriculture advocate
Local News

Franklin's Autumn Rachui happy to play role of agriculture advocate

Through 4-H, she said, she has learned to teach in a constructive way and how to take random people and make them work together as a team. She does not hold a leadership position in the FFA chapter, she said, but ranking horses in horse judging competitions has helped her become more confident in her opinions and public speaking skills.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert