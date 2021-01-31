Lincoln Center, Brazos Valley African American Museum offer Black History Month programs

The Lincoln Center in College Station and the Brazos Valley African American Museum in Bryan are offering programming next month to commemorate Black History Month.

On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Lincoln Center and Culturally Rooted Enterprise will jointly host Ujamma Marketplace, an event designed to support Black-owned businesses in the area and amplify the work of the Lincoln Center.

“In addition to providing a platform for small Black-owned businesses, our group will also be providing the entertainment and interactive learning component to the event,” said Jalyn Golden, one of Culturally Rooted Enterprise’s cofounders. To learn more about Saturday’s event, email bcsrooted@gmail.com.

On Feb. 18, the Lincoln Center will host a Black History Month book discussion at which participants will be able to discuss bestselling author Ta-Nehisi Coates’s book Between the World and Me. The book discussion will take place online from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Visit the Lincoln Center website for registration information.

The Brazos Valley African American Museum is showcasing its new exhibit, Southern Champions of Civil Rights, through the end of February.