Lil' Wranglers and Elite Wranglers take their dance steps to the Capitol steps

Now, Toups said, the plan is to take the trip every other year.

Trimble and Toups both said the Jan. 17-19 trip was exhausting. Trimble added that spending all that time together helped the group get closer.

Without the original performance, Toups said, she reached out to the visitor’s bureau in Virginia to schedule appearances at nearby restaurants and the National Marine Corps Museum, calling it an honor to visit on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

“We are known for community service and spreading the goodwill of Aggieland and Texas, and that’s what this trip was about,” she said.

Another reason for the trip, she said, was to give the dancers a look at how government works and where decisions take place.

“They might want to go into that scene or be an intern or do something for our country, and at least they could have some knowledge or maybe contacts of people to talk to there,” she said. “… I just want them to learn that. Our program is about so much more than just dancing.”