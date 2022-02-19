Lil' Wranglers and Elite Wranglers take their dance steps to the Capitol steps

A canceled performance did not dampen a trip to Washington, D.C., and the surrounding area for the Lil’ Wranglers and Elite Wranglers dance team.
The mid-January trip included a tour of national monuments, a visit with Reps. Pete Sessions and Dan Crenshaw and performances at Virginia restaurants and the National Marine Corps Museum. Sharon Toups, founder of the group and national director, said the group also two-stepped on the steps of the United States Capitol.
Originally, the team was traveling to the nation’s capital to perform at the Texas State Society ball, as it did in 2017, but a vaccine mandate implemented in Washington, D.C., a few days before forced Toups to cancel the performance.
“I couldn’t do that. I didn’t want to put that on everybody,” she said.
However, Toups did not want to cancel the trip, and instead continued on with the plan to travel to Washington for an educational trip.
Sam Trimble, 1st lieutenant of Elite Wranglers and captain of the trip, said the trip was something all the team members were excited to see happen.
“I think Sharon was planning for us to do it, and we were all looking forward to it, and I think she wanted to make sure it still happened,” he said. “… I think she just wanted to make it happen, so we could all have fun.”
Now, Toups said, the plan is to take the trip every other year.
Trimble and Toups both said the Jan. 17-19 trip was exhausting. Trimble added that spending all that time together helped the group get closer.
Without the original performance, Toups said, she reached out to the visitor’s bureau in Virginia to schedule appearances at nearby restaurants and the National Marine Corps Museum, calling it an honor to visit on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
“We are known for community service and spreading the goodwill of Aggieland and Texas, and that’s what this trip was about,” she said.
Another reason for the trip, she said, was to give the dancers a look at how government works and where decisions take place.
“They might want to go into that scene or be an intern or do something for our country, and at least they could have some knowledge or maybe contacts of people to talk to there,” she said. “… I just want them to learn that. Our program is about so much more than just dancing.”
Trimble said Toups’ husband enjoys giving history lessons, so he learned a lot from his lessons and tours, calling it more impactful than his own government classes at College Station High School.
“It just gives you a better understanding of the way our government works and the history of our government,” he said of the tours. “I think it’ll help me in college whenever I’m taking classes like that, it’ll help to understand better and understand the reasoning behind everything.”
However, Trimble said his favorite moment was taking a night-time tour of the National Mall and the monuments, beginning at 12:30 a.m. and ending about 2:30 a.m.
“That was the most fun part because we got to go to the Lincoln Memorial, the Jefferson Memorial, the Washington Memorial. We went to the Korean War Memorial,” he said. “That was just like the best part because that was honestly the most fun part of the trip.”