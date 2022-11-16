Lights On! returns to Downtown Bryan on Friday

The city of Bryan will open the holiday season with its annual Lights On! event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. The event is free to attend.

Thousands of lights along Main Street and Bryan Avenue will be turned on at the event and include performances, live music and other activities.

A main stage by Gloria Sale Park will include an opening ceremony featuring The Salvation Army Band starting at 6 p.m. The lighting countdown will be at 6:30, followed by Ballet Brazos's performance of "The Nutcracker" at 6:35.

Students from Texas A&M’s School of Performance, Visualization & Fine Arts will perform in the school’s first community performance since it began this fall.

“For a number of us faculty, we have done collaborative projects over the years in Downtown Bryan, but being under one school now I think just helps facilitate that collaboration and I’m excited about what we’ll be able to do now that we’re under one entity,” said Carisa Armstrong, A&M’s dance science program director and associate professor.

Three pieces will be performed from dance students Terra Fiedler, Cally Hall, Grace Haus, Eliza Milner, Giovanna Paulino, Carina Reyes, Erin Scott, Rachel Wilde and Kiko Young throughout the evening at Sale Park. Costumes will feature boxes with LED lights.

The band 70 Degrees will perform across from the park. The band is a part of the school’s performance studies program. Band members include vocalists Daniel “Dane” Ashley and Pari Dhawan, pianist Matias Montero, guitarists Max Kitchen and Mark Ritchey, bass player Ben Elliott and drummer Jonathan Lim. The band plays pop and rock music.

“We hope to continue to partner with Downtown Bryan; we love it down there," Armstrong said. "It is kind of the ‘art heart’ of our cities, so we hope we can continue to be a part of that. I told the band, I think it would be great if maybe next year you guys can play live and we dance to your playing. Hopefully we’ll just continue to find those places where we can do interdisciplinary work together.”

The Bryan Piano Man will perform on Bryan Avenue between 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Stephen F. Austin Middle School orchestra and choir will perform holiday music on 28th Street at 6:45 p.m.

The Queen Theatre will host free showings of "The Grinch" at 6:45 and 8:45 p.m.

Santa Claus will make an appearance. Letters to Santa can be dropped off in mailboxes at Carnegie History Center Plaza, The Children's Museum of the Brazos Valley and the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History.

Free parking will be available in Downtown Bryan outside of closed streets, which include: Main Street between 26th Street to 29th Street, 28th Street between Bryan Avenue and Carnegie Alley, and Main Street between William J. Bryan and 24th Street.