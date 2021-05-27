Lifeguard shortage means limited schedule for Bryan pools

The city of Bryan’s three outdoor pools will have a limited schedule for recreational swimming starting Monday due to a shortage of lifeguards. The city has enough lifeguards to safely operate one facility a day, according to a press release.

Sadie Thomas Pool will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from noon to 5 p.m. Henderson Harbor will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 7 p.m. Bryan Aquatic Center will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 7 p.m.

Scheduled lap swimming or aquatics programs such as swimming lessons will not be affected.

Anyone interested in becoming a lifeguard can apply at bryantxjobs.com.