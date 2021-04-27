Lick Creek Park construction project nearly complete

College Station leaders are working to restore areas of Lick Creek Park that were disrupted by a sewer line project that is now nearing completion.
The $11 million project to install 48-inch and 54-inch sewer trunklines from William D. Fitch Parkway to the Lick Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant began in May 2019. Deer Run and Raccoon Run trails were closed during the installation and recently reopened upon completion. Raccoon Run and portions of Deer Run were completed in December and the rest of Deer Run behind the Pebble Creek subdivision was done in March.
Emily Fisher, the city’s director of capital projects, said over the next few weeks the contractor will complete a few final tasks, including compacting some sections of trail so that larger pieces of rocks won’t stick up. During Thursday’s City Council meeting, some councilmembers expressed concern about some areas of the trail being unpleasant to walk on due to large rocks.
The contractor is also responsible for ensuring grass that was planted along the trails is growing properly. Fisher told the council last week that there are some areas that are not doing well and the contractor will keep an eye on that throughout the one-year warranty period allotted by the construction contract.
Separate from the contractor’s work, the city was able to benefit from Aggie Replant donating 300 trees to be used in the park. While some trees died, Fisher told the council that the majority survived. Tree species that were planted include green ash, cedar elm, water oak and live oak.
City staff members are scheduled to install additional amenities throughout the trail system, including new maps and trail markers as well as new benches and trash cans. Councilman John Crompton expressed concern about the placement of the benches, but Parks and Recreation Director Steve Wright said officials are working to ensure they are put in the shade.
When Crompton asked about a water drainage problem in an area south of Iron Bridge trail, which he noted has been addressed in some ways and was a problem even before the sewer project, Fisher said it could be helped through regrading as well as the installation of more culverts beneath the trail so water can get to the nearby creek.
Fisher said she has heard positive feedback from community members about the reopened trails.
Crompton thanked city staff members at the council meeting for the work done on the project.
“Let me say what a fine job you have done within the constraints of the project you were working within on restoring it,” Crompton told Fisher. “I think you’ve done a really fine job.”