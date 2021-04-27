Lick Creek Park construction project nearly complete

College Station leaders are working to restore areas of Lick Creek Park that were disrupted by a sewer line project that is now nearing completion.

The $11 million project to install 48-inch and 54-inch sewer trunklines from William D. Fitch Parkway to the Lick Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant began in May 2019. Deer Run and Raccoon Run trails were closed during the installation and recently reopened upon completion. Raccoon Run and portions of Deer Run were completed in December and the rest of Deer Run behind the Pebble Creek subdivision was done in March.

Emily Fisher, the city’s director of capital projects, said over the next few weeks the contractor will complete a few final tasks, including compacting some sections of trail so that larger pieces of rocks won’t stick up. During Thursday’s City Council meeting, some councilmembers expressed concern about some areas of the trail being unpleasant to walk on due to large rocks.

The contractor is also responsible for ensuring grass that was planted along the trails is growing properly. Fisher told the council last week that there are some areas that are not doing well and the contractor will keep an eye on that throughout the one-year warranty period allotted by the construction contract.

