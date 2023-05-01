Amarion Cooper, a 19-year-old Lexington man, was sentenced to 45 years in prison last Wednesday after he pled guilty to murdering a Navasota man at an H-E-B in College Station in May 2021, according to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office.

On May 21, 2021, College Station police responded to a report of a shooting at the H-E-B on Texas Avenue. When officers arrived, they found Cameron Gray, a 23-year-old man from Navasota, with gunshot wounds. Gray later died from his injuries after he was taken to a local hospital.

According to a police report, witnesses said three males got into a fight in the H-E-B parking lot before someone was shot. Witnesses added the suspects fled the scene in a blue SUV and one of them also had been shot, according to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office.

Soon after, a blue SUV arrived to an emergency room in College Station and the passenger, later identified as Cooper, had a gunshot wound to his leg, according to the Brazos County DA. A later search of the vehicle showed there were three semi-automatic handguns that had been fired, over 15 ounces of marijuana and THC wax inside.

According to the Brazos County DA’s office an investigation showed Cooper and a co-defendant arranged to buy marijuana and THC wax from Gray and agreed to meet in the H-E-B parking lot. During the drug deal, Cooper and the co-defendant tried to rob Gray while he was in his car. All three men were armed. Gray was shot multiple times and Cooper was shot once. Cooper and the co-defendant took the marijuana, the THC wax and Gray’s gun before they fled the scene.

Originally, Cooper and the co-defendant were charged with aggravated robbery, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana, according to the Brazos County DA. However, an additional charge for murder was given to both men following the investigation.

Cooper also pled guilty to a charge of deadly conduct-discharge firearm and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, according to the Brazos County DA. The charge stemmed from an incident in September 2020 when Cooper fired several shots into another vehicle outside of the Premiere Cinema movie theater.