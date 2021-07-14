Leon County authorities still searching for missing man

The Leon County Sheriff's Office continues to search for 41-year-old Matthew Jason Halley.
Members of the Leon County Sheriff's Office coordinated a search effort on Saturday in the area around the 16000 block of F.M. 977 near Flynn. Investigators determined the search area was an accurate location of where Halley was last seen or about June 25.
Anyone with any information regarding Halley’s disappearance is asked to contact the Leon County Sheriff’s Office at 903-536-2749 or the Leon County Crime Stoppers at 844-234-8477.