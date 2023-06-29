Test results indicated the presence of Legionella bacteria in the HVAC system of a Brazos County Detention Center housing unit, Brazos County officials said Wednesday. As a result, approximately 100 inmates were moved and testing was initiated after an employee was diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease, according to the Brazos County Sherriff’s Office.

All inmates in Housing Unit 2 have been removed from the affected area. A comprehensive testing and treatment of the facilities’ air handling and water systems will be conducted to remove the bacteria, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Legionnaires’ disease is a type of pneumonia caused by the legionella bacteria. The bacteria is spread through small droplets of water in the air that can be breathed in. Most individuals exposed to Legionella do not contract the illness, but those with a weakened immune system are at higher risk of becoming sick. Symptoms usually start two to 10 days after exposure to the bacteria and may include fever, chills, muscle aches and cough.

There are no other known Legionnaires’ cases, but any inmates or staff members who show signs or report symptoms will receive immediate medical attention.

The Sheriff’s Office said the health and safety of inmates and staff is a top priority as they take all necessary action to contain the situation and prevent any health risks. The office said they are working closely with health experts to monitor and handle the situation.