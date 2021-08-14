Legendary steam locomotive returns to the Brazos Valley Sunday, Monday

Union Pacific’s Big Boy steam locomotive will be rolling through the Brazos Valley again with stops scheduled in Hearne, Navasota and Hempstead.
The 1940s-era No. 4014 train is scheduled to arrive in Hearne on Sunday between 4 and 5 p.m., traveling in from Fort Worth. The train will be in Hearne Sunday night near 2003 Market Street and is scheduled to leave Monday morning about 8 a.m. on its way to Houston.
On Monday, Big Boy will make 45-minute “whistle stops” in Navasota at the Lee Street railroad crossing and in Hempstead at the Wilkins Street crossing. The train should arrive in Navasota at 10:40 a.m. and in Hempstead at 12:25 p.m.
Bob Batson, curator of the Hearne Depot with his wife, said he has had calls from people in San Antonio, Dallas, Houston and Austin who are planning to travel to Hearne to see the train.
“I think there’ll be a lot of children that will be brought here by grandparents and parents that they can see something they’ll never see again probably,” he said.
He remembers the first time he stood next to a steam engine and said he was struck by how big it was.
“They’re just massive, complex machines that you just don’t see anymore,” he said, noting Big Boy is even larger than a typical steam engine.
The biggest draw, Batson said, is the nostalgia of it.
The last time the massive train passed through Hearne in 2019, he said, he was at the Hearne Depot and could not leave because so many people were there, but he stood out front and watched the train arrive.
“What was so neat is, coming from Bryan, I could see when it got near town, this plume of smoke going up in the air and you could see it moving toward you,” he said. “It’s kind of like watching a tornado coming at you. Then you started hearing this ‘chug, chug, chug,’ and by the time it finally got where you could see it, it was so exciting, you were ready to scream.”
He expects the feeling will be the same when it comes from the other direction Sunday.
At each location the train stops, people will be able to take pictures and see the train up close, though Union Pacific asks people to stay 25 feet back from the tracks for safety and to get a better picture.
Mike Jaixen, senior manager of communications for Union Pacific, said those who visit the train at its stop in Navasota will also see the crew servicing the train before it continues on to Hempstead and Houston.
There are no stops in Bryan or College Station this trip, but Big Boy did stop in College Station in 2019 when the steam-powered train went on tour after its restoration to celebrate the completion of the transcontinental railroad.
Jaixen described the train, which was first built in 1940 and retired in 1961, as a piece of living history.
After its retirement, Big Boy was donated to a railroad museum in California where it sat for about 50 years, he said, until Union Pacific reacquired the train in the last decade after people kept asking about when they would get to see it.
“The fascination with the Big Boy became almost legendary,” Jaixen said.
It is unlike anything people see on the rails now, he said, noting diesel-powered trains have replaced steam locomotives, and he enjoys bringing it to communities.
“They hear the steam whistle, which sounds completely different than a horn on a regular locomotive; they see it, they feel it coming,” he said. “It’s very attention-getting because you don’t see things like this very often, if at all.”
The train will be at each whistle stop for about 45 minutes, and the Hearne Depot at 139 W. 9th St. in Hearne will be open special hours Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m.