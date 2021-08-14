Legendary steam locomotive returns to the Brazos Valley Sunday, Monday

The biggest draw, Batson said, is the nostalgia of it.

The last time the massive train passed through Hearne in 2019, he said, he was at the Hearne Depot and could not leave because so many people were there, but he stood out front and watched the train arrive.

“What was so neat is, coming from Bryan, I could see when it got near town, this plume of smoke going up in the air and you could see it moving toward you,” he said. “It’s kind of like watching a tornado coming at you. Then you started hearing this ‘chug, chug, chug,’ and by the time it finally got where you could see it, it was so exciting, you were ready to scream.”

He expects the feeling will be the same when it comes from the other direction Sunday.

At each location the train stops, people will be able to take pictures and see the train up close, though Union Pacific asks people to stay 25 feet back from the tracks for safety and to get a better picture.

Mike Jaixen, senior manager of communications for Union Pacific, said those who visit the train at its stop in Navasota will also see the crew servicing the train before it continues on to Hempstead and Houston.