League of Women voters and KEOS community radio schedule two live candidate forums

  • 0

KEOS community radio and the League of Women Voters of the Brazos Valley will present two broadcast candidate forums on Wednesday and on Oct. 23. Wednesday’s forum will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The Oct. 23 forum will be from 2-4 p.m. Both forums will be carried live on KEOS, FM 89.1. Listeners will be invited to call in questions during the forums at 979-779-5367. Wednesday night’s forum will begin with Brazos County candidates in contested races:

County Commissioner, Pct. 4 — Wanda Watson and Timothy Delasandro

District Clerk — Gabriel Garcia and Searcy Toliver

Justice of the Peace, Pct. 2 — Terrence Nunn and Bailey Cole

Justice of the Peace, Pct. 4 — Justin Lopez and Darrell Booker

Wednesday’s forum will conclude with the Place 5 College Station school board race with Kimberley McAdams, Michael Martinez and Morgan Mangan.

The Oct. 23 afternoon forum will include contested candidates in Bryan city and school races, beginning with Bryan school board races:

Place 3 — Fran Duane and Leo Gonzalez

Place 5 — David Stasny and Alton Burton

The afternoon forum will conclude with Bryan City Council races:

Mayor — Bobby Gutierrez, Brent Hairston and Mike Southerland

Single Member District 1 — Raul Santana and Paul Torres

Single Member District 2 — Ray Arrington and Raphael Peña III

Single Member District 5 — Marca Ewers Shurtless, Anjuli “A.J.” Renold and Kyle R. Schumann

At-large Place 6 Kevin C. Boriskie and Patrick Giammalva

Single Member District 3 special election — Doris Machinski and Jared Salvato

Eagle Opinion Editor Robert C. Borden will moderate both forums.

Early voting begins Oct. 24 and runs through Nov. 4. Election Day is Nov. 8.

