Before Mike Garratt was owner of Layne’s Chicken Fingers for about a quarter-century, he was a restaurant regular. And after a career helping serve fried chicken, fries and toast at a bargain, Garratt is off to greener pastures to spend more time with family and with cattle at his ranch.

As for Layne’s? The local staple is now operated by a Dallas-based corporate team that includes a College Station native with plans already underway for the Aggieland original to fly the coop, and with upgrades planned for the trio of College Station locations. The group has been involved with Layne’s since 2017 is ready to make those “soon to be famous chicken fingers” known nationwide.

There are already seven locations around Texas – five in the Metroplex, three in Houston – and one each in Morgantown, West Virginia and Pittsburgh that opened this summer. Layne’s is set to open five more restaurants by the end of 2023 and 15 in 2024.

“People that love Layne’s, it’s almost like they are a cult or a fan of some sports team,” Garratt said. “I think people in this town take a little bit of ownership in Layne’s, that we were started here in College Station and they have some pride in that.”

Having a nationwide reach is a far cry from Layne’s humble roots on Walton Drive in College Station, where the walls are plastered with drawings and jokes on order tickets and every drink order includes a free cup.

About a year after Mike Layne opened the restaurant in 1994, Garratt came by for lunch while he was a student at Blinn College. The story goes that Garratt first became a landscaper at the restaurant, bought partial ownership in 1997 and then bought the restaurant outright from Layne in 1999 after he graduated from Texas A&M.

Garratt added a location on Southwest Parkway in 2006 and Greens Prairie Road in 2015. Although there were a number of calls over the years that inquired about franchise opportunities, Garratt said no. That changed in 2017 when he was contacted by Matt O’Reilly and Garrett Reed, who went to A&M Consolidated High School with Garratt. Franchises followed soon after.

Although Garratt is stepping away from day-to-day operations, he’s still a part owner of Layne’s and will continue to serve on the company’s board.

“Mike wrote the story and we’re taking over to keep writing it and take it across the country,” said Samir Wattar, Laynes’ chief operating officer. “We will be a national brand very soon.”

The College Station locations are likely to see an expanded menu added in the near future, similar to newer franchise locations outside of Aggieland, Garratt said. New menu items will include milkshakes, wraps, and different sauces including barbecue and honey mustard. Garratt noted the original store on Walton Drive might remain the same, though.

“It’ll still be chicken fingers, fries and toast, but it’ll just give the customer a little more choices,” Garratt said.

When the Layne’s opened in the Dallas suburb of Allen in 2018, Reed said they had to get traffic control to help since the line of cars extended toward Highway 75. Many folks in line were Aggies, Reed said.

The Layne’s brand has been a hit at the Morgantown and Pittsburgh locations, Reed said, and he noted the restaurants do include some quirky Aggie things that have to be explained. Reed emphasized the words “Aggie owned, Aggie eaten” inside the College Station locations is a mantra that will remain.

“We fully understood and knew the value and tradition that is entangled with the university that is Layne’s,” Reed said. “It’s the original Texas chicken finger.”