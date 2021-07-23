Lawmakers concerned about UT leaving Big 12 conference make their case to Gov. Greg Abbott's office

“This is about much more than college sports,” Leach wrote. “The impact UT’s decision would have on communities & businesses all across Texas would be real, substantial and potentially devastating. On behalf of those concerned Texans, the Texas Legislature has an obligation to be involved.”

But the lawmakers’ leverage could be limited if conference realignment does indeed become a political fight. The Texas Legislature is in the middle of a special session, but House Democrats have fled the state to break quorum in opposition to a new voting restrictions bill, thus blocking the House from passing any bills. Even if the House had the numbers to pass legislation right now, it can only pass bills that Abbott puts on the agenda. The next regular session of the Legislature won’t happen until 2023.

The Houston Chronicle first reported Wednesday that OU and UT reached out to the SEC. If a move were to happen, it would be hugely disruptive to TCU, Texas Tech and Baylor, which are all members of the Big 12. UT and OU are easily the most visible and lucrative college athletics programs in the Big 12, and they help drive television revenue and interest for all of the teams in the conference, particularly in football. If the two schools were to leave, the viability of the Big 12, which distributed more than $34 million to each of its member schools this year, would be in doubt. And Baylor, TCU and Tech, with their smaller fan bases, might then have to scramble to find new conferences.