Law Enforcement Memorial Service honoring fallen officers held at Veterans Park in College Station

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Over the past year, Buske said, law enforcement agencies have had to keep officers safe during the pandemic and also have been under increased scrutiny. The legitimacy of policing is a topic of talk shows, he said, and some people debate the need for police officers, calling the time a crossroads in the profession.

“As agencies and as individuals, the vast majority of us want to be held accountable for how we do this job,” he said. “We welcome conversation and discussion about what policing should be.”

Buske said law enforcement officers have a responsibility to be professional, compassionate and caring.

“Policing effectively can be hard and incredibly rewarding,” he said. “The job is not simple, but providing quality service for everybody is. Helping those in need and making a real difference in people’s lives is very fulfilling, and it’s the right thing to do.”

He asked those in attendance to think about the sacrifices all officers and their families make over the course of an officer’s career. Buske later called on the young officers to remember and honor the police officers who served before them, saying those who cannot be with them physically are still a part of them in spirit.