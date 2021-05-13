Law Enforcement Memorial Service honoring fallen officers held at Veterans Park in College Station

Law enforcement officers and first responders from agencies throughout the area gathered at Veterans Park on Wednesday to honor and remember officers who were killed in the line of duty over the past two years. The 34th annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service included the laying of a memorial wreath, the lowering of the flag to half-staff, a 21-gun volley and the playing of taps.
“This is such a beautiful service, and I’m so thankful they do it to honor the work that these officers put in,” said Erin Hughes, widow of Blinn College Police Officer Chris Luttrell, who died in December.
Hughes attended the event with Luttrell’s son, along with family members of Bryan Police Officer Mark Hiatt and Burleson County Deputy Adam Sowders, who were both killed in the line of duty.
“It’s just really special to see him honored,” Hughes said. “… To see him honored with these other officers was very important.”
College Station Police Chief Billy Couch said it is both fitting and proper to recognize the officers who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their service.
Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske, the keynote speaker, said the day is the perfect day to reflect on those who serve in law enforcement.
“Law enforcement officers show their valor and bravery going into harm’s way and situations very few outside of this profession can even imagine,” he said. “Policing can be a dangerous job. Just since Monday, two deputies were shot and killed in Concho County, Texas, a police officer was shot and killed in San Luis Obispo, California, and an officer was shot and killed yesterday in Stockton, California.”
Over the past year, Buske said, law enforcement agencies have had to keep officers safe during the pandemic and also have been under increased scrutiny. The legitimacy of policing is a topic of talk shows, he said, and some people debate the need for police officers, calling the time a crossroads in the profession.
“As agencies and as individuals, the vast majority of us want to be held accountable for how we do this job,” he said. “We welcome conversation and discussion about what policing should be.”
Buske said law enforcement officers have a responsibility to be professional, compassionate and caring.
“Policing effectively can be hard and incredibly rewarding,” he said. “The job is not simple, but providing quality service for everybody is. Helping those in need and making a real difference in people’s lives is very fulfilling, and it’s the right thing to do.”
He asked those in attendance to think about the sacrifices all officers and their families make over the course of an officer’s career. Buske later called on the young officers to remember and honor the police officers who served before them, saying those who cannot be with them physically are still a part of them in spirit.
“So let us use today to remember, to reflect and to consider those men and women who are willing to make the ultimate sacrifice in order to ensure the safety and well-being of all of us,” he said.
Brazos County Sheriff Wayne Dicky said it was more special than ever to come together for the event this year, saying the contributions police officers make to their communities sometimes can get lost.
“Especially in this community, our law enforcement agencies work closely together and we’re a family, so to be together, to remember and celebrate something like this, we look forward to it every year,” he said.
“I’m thankful for our law enforcement.”