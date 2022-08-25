Law enforcement agencies, first responders invite public to National Night Out kickoff event Saturday

Local first responders, law enforcement agencies and community organizations will gather Saturday to help kick off National Night Out events.

Officially, National Night Out will be Tuesday, Oct. 4, with block parties hosted by community members throughout the area. Saturday’s free kickoff event will serve as a way for families to begin the process of meeting their neighbors, first responders and community leaders, according to Texas A&M University Police Department Sgt. Josh Deleon.

“The whole purpose of National Night Out is to create an awareness, crime-prevention awareness, so that way people in the community can look out for each other,” Deleon said. “That takes different forms as different agencies do unique things, such as neighborhood watches and barbecues. But the whole idea is to start that conversation and start that unity that you can develop within your own community.”

The free event is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center, 1002 George Bush Drive West on the Texas A&M campus.

Representatives from UPD, Bryan Police Department, College Station Police Department and the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office will be at the event, along with representatives from area municipal and volunteer fire departments.

Deleon said the event will feature music, a helicopter display, fire trucks and a custom car show. The UPD Facebook page states the event will also have snow cones, games, the Brazos Valley Bombers baseball club and an appearance by Reveille.

Community organizations will have information tables and activities, including Unbound, MHMR, Scotty’s House, American Red Cross, Brazos County 4-H, Voices for Children, the Brazos Valley Injury Prevention Coalition and BVCASA.

During a joint press conference with Brazos County and the cities of Bryan and College Station, UPD Chief Mike Johnson said the purpose of National Night Out is to “enhance and foster relationships” in the community and between community members and law enforcement officers.

“As George H.W. Bush once said, ‘There is nothing more fulfilling than to serve your country and your fellow citizens, and to do it well.’”

Deleon said as members of law enforcement agencies, their job is to serve and protect their communities, but they need the public’s help to do that.

“We rely on you to be aware of what's going on because we can't be everywhere at one time,” he said. “… That is very important here in the community, and we have a great community that supports law enforcement in general. We are excited to have opportunities such as this event, and that way we can get to know new people and see familiar faces.”

He said the event is open to anyone, and encouraged people to bring their families, along with any questions or concerns they might have for local first responders.

On the official National Night Out in October, law enforcement officers will visit block parties that community members host to meet their neighbors and those who serve the community.