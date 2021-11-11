Law and education cross paths as Texas 10th Court of Appeals makes return visit to Blinn College

His hope is that the people who attended understand a little more how the process works after seeing oral arguments. The Waco-based court will then continue their review before issuing a decision.

“I think it’s valuable for them to see the inner workings of it and have the opportunity to go observe and either, one, confirm their decision of what they want to do or, two, saying, ‘You know, maybe I think I’ll do something else,’” Smith said.

Robert Stanberry, coordinator of Blinn’s paralegal and criminal justice program in Bryan, said it makes the opportunity to see the law in action more exciting that they are real cases.

He called it a partnership between the law and education. Some students return even after graduating because of the impact it made on their careers.

Emily Exley, who works in family law, was the LASO chair in 2017 when two former Texas Supreme Court justices were on either side of a case, and said the experience of sitting in the audience when the justices visit Blinn College is what encourages her to stay in the legal field.

She said it inspires students and encourages them to get engaged and ask questions they may not feel comfortable asking in a traditional classroom setting.