Latest COVID-related deaths make September deadliest month for virus in Brazos County; active cases reach record high

Brazos County health officials reported 345 new cases of COVID-19 and six virus-related deaths among county residents on Thursday as the county’s number of active cases reached a new high for the third straight day.

The number of active cases in the county on Wednesday was 2,974, surpassing Wednesday’s record high of 2,867. Health officials said 2,603 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Thursday.

The latest deaths make September the deadliest month for the virus in Brazos County, with 51 reported deaths.

The latest Brazos County residents to die after contracting COVID-19 were a man in his 40s, a man in his 50s, a man in his 70s, a woman in her 70s, a woman in her 80s, and a man in his 90s, health officials said. Three of them were hospitalized, officials said. To date, 326 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

Brazos County officials have confirmed 31,637 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 28,337 cases were considered recovered as of Thursday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.