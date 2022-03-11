Latest COVID-19 death brings Brazos County toll from pandemic to 405

State health officials another death to the COVID-19 toll in Brazos County, bring the number of residents who have died after testing positive for the virus to 405.

The state does not release details about deaths caused by COVID-19.

Officials from the Texas Department of State Health Services reported eight new cases of the virus among Brazos County residents on Friday.

The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County was 9, a new low for the year, according to figures posted on a Texas Department of State Health Services website.

The Department of State Health Services has reported 54,424 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.

The Brazos County Health Department is no longer reporting COVID-19 case numbers. The number of active cases in the county and the county’s positivity rate are unknown.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to list Brazos County’s risk for the spread of COVID-19 as low.

A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 44 as of Tuesday, the last date for which figures were posted.

Four Brazos County residents were hospitalized Thursday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, the Brazos County Health District said.

The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 1.56% as of Thursday, the last date for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.

There were nine lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Thursday, with two new patients admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the Department of State Health Services. No COVID-19 patients were on ventilators in the region, and there were two intensive care unit beds available in the region. Of the 578 staffed hospital beds in the region, 103 were available Friday, according to state figures.

Health officials said 513,610 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

The state reported one new probable COVID-19 case in Brazos County on Friday. State health officials said the county has had 5,371 total probable cases since officials began keeping track in September 2020.

Statewide

On Friday, 1,631 new cases of COVID-19 and 102 virus-related deaths were reported in Texas.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the state was over 5.4 million, according to state figures.

Across the state, 2,110 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Friday.

State officials said 84,882 Texans have died of COVID-19 as of Friday.