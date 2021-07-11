Late A&M professor’s Western collection to be sold at auction in August

Late Texas A&M professor Jim Earle and his widowed wife Theresa’s collection of Western firearms and other items from Wild West lawmen and outlaws will be sold at an auction through Bonhams on Aug. 27.

Earle died in 2019 at the age of 86 and the Earle family has since decided to sell the collection. He served as an engineering professor at A&M from the late 1950s until retiring in 1995 and was well-known for his cartoon character, Cadet Slouch, which ran in The Battalion until 1985.

The collection features over 300 lots and has a total value estimated between $4-6 million, according to Catherine Williamson who serves as Bonhams’ director of books and manuscripts. A full catalogue of the collection’s items will be available on the Bonhams website by the second week of July.

Williamson said the Earles approached their collection like historians, adding different items that were important pieces to the Western history puzzle.