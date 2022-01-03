Last month was warmest December in Texas since 1889, state climatologist says

Texas experienced its warmest December since 1889 last month, according to John Nielsen-Gammon, the state climatologist and a regents professor of atmospheric sciences at Texas A&M University.

“For College Station, it came in just a tenth of a degree cooler than it did in December of 1889, which is the warmest December and warmest winter month on record [in the city],” he said. “Since 1889, the closest December any has come [to being the warmest] is December 1984, and that was 5.8 degrees cooler than this one.”

Nielson-Gammon said there were multiple factors that influenced the warm weather at the end of 2021.

“Global warming contributes a couple of degrees of temperature to [the warm December]. We are also in the middle of La Niña, which is warmer than normal, and that probably contributed another two to three degrees,” he said. “Then the rest of it was up to the weather.”

Temperatures for December ranged 5 to 9 degrees above normal for cities across the state, according to an article posted online by Texas A&M University on Monday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}