Last month was warmest December in Texas since 1889, state climatologist says

Texas experienced its warmest December since 1889 last month, according to John Nielsen-Gammon, the state climatologist and a regents professor of atmospheric sciences at Texas A&M University.
“For College Station, it came in just a tenth of a degree cooler than it did in December of 1889, which is the warmest December and warmest winter month on record [in the city],” he said. “Since 1889, the closest December any has come [to being the warmest] is December 1984, and that was 5.8 degrees cooler than this one.”
Nielson-Gammon said there were multiple factors that influenced the warm weather at the end of 2021.
“Global warming contributes a couple of degrees of temperature to [the warm December]. We are also in the middle of La Niña, which is warmer than normal, and that probably contributed another two to three degrees,” he said. “Then the rest of it was up to the weather.”
Temperatures for December ranged 5 to 9 degrees above normal for cities across the state, according to an article posted online by Texas A&M University on Monday.
Nielson-Gammon said official weather records for the state will come in the next couple of days, and he expects last month to be nearly 12 degrees warmer than the long-term average.
“Usually if we get something ridiculously away from normal, it will be on the low side, like February of last year; so, it is unusual for it to stay so warm for so long when it shatters records like this,” he said. “In December, we managed to tie or break six daily records, and we actually had 14 days in which the minimum temperature was warmer than the normal maximum temperature.”
February 2017 holds the record for warmest winter month in Texas, with an average temperature of 58.4 degrees, the Texas A&M article states.
The official state record for coldest December is from 1933, at 53.3 degrees. The 20th-century average for December is 46.9 degrees, Nielson-Gammon noted.
“Texas has never had any month more than 10 degrees above the 20th century average until now,” the article quotes Nielsen-Gammon as saying.
“One bad result of the very warm weather — it has made Texas’ drought situation even worse," he said. "The hot weather has exacerbated drought conditions throughout the state. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, more than two-thirds of the state is in drought, and 10 percent is in extreme drought,” he said.