Larry Ringer, a former College Station mayor and Texas A&M professor and namesake of the city’s public library, died Wednesday morning, according to College Station city officials. He was 85.

Ringer served as College Station mayor from 1986-95 and was a city councilman from 1976-84 prior to his election as the city’s leader. Ringer was a professor emeritus in A&M’s statistics department.

Ringer was a key figure in the creation of the College Station city library in 1987. The current library opened in 1998 and was named for Ringer in 2004. He had been a B/CS Library Committee member since 1998.

Services are pending.