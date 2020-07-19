The body of a 30-year-old Bryan woman was found Sunday in Lake Somerville near where she was last seen swimming.
Officials with the Burleson County Sheriff's Office said Olivia Paige Sweeney was swimming in the water Saturday around 7 p.m. near Birch Creek State Park when she went underwater but did not resurface.
Search efforts were suspended around 4 a.m. Sunday but continued at dawn, and Sweeney's body was found around 12:15 p.m. near where she was last seen, officials said.
Her body was taken to the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office in Austin for an autopsy.
