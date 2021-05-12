Lake Bryan to host drag boat racing this weekend

Drag boat racing is returning to Lake Bryan this weekend, with three days of races starting Friday.

Competitors in the Southern Drag Boat Association event will have their boats on display Thursday from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at Blackwater Draw Brewing Co., 701 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Fans will be able to view the boats up close and meet the drivers.

Organizers of the event said around 75 racers had signed up to compete in 12 classes as of Tuesday, with more possible by Friday.

Races run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, with Sunday races going from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are $10 for Friday, $15 for Saturday and $20 for Sunday’s final round. A weekend pass is $30, and admission is free for children under 12. There will be a $10 cooler fee, with no glass bottles allowed. Food trucks will be on site throughout the event.

Stacy Smith, series administrator for the association, said the group last raced at Lake Bryan in 2007 and is glad to be back.

Other stops on the association’s summer schedule include Paris, San Angelo, Waco and Marble Falls, with finals set for August in El Reno, Oklahoma.