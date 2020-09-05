 Skip to main content
Labor Day closures for Bryan-College Station
Labor Day closures for Bryan-College Station

• Texas A&M University: Open.

• Blinn College: Closed.

• Schools: All Bryan and College Station public and private schools closed.

• Post offices: Closed; no mail delivery.

• Banks: Most banks closed.

• Libraries: All branches of the Bryan-College Station library system will be closed.

• Municipal offices: Bryan and College Station offices will be closed.

• Golf: The City Course at the Phillips Event Center will be open with normal operating hours.

• Pools: The Bryan Aquatic Center is taking reservations for lap swimming.

• Utilities: Bryan Texas Utilities and College Station Utilities will be closed. Bryan residents with traffic, water, sewer or utility needs may call 822-3777 for after-hours assistance. College Station Utilities customers can call 855-528-4278. BTU customers may make payments at H-E-B locations at Villa Maria Road and Texas Avenue and the BTU office drive-thru.

• Courts: Closed. Payments to the College Station Municipal Court are due by 5 p.m. Tuesday. Bryan Municipal Court will accept documents or payments on Tuesday.

• County offices: Closed.

• State offices: Most agencies closed.

• Federal offices: Most agencies closed.

• Trash collection: Bryan and College Station routes will operate normally.

• Newspaper: business office will be closed. Newspapers should be delivered by 7 a.m. Call 776-2345 before 10 a.m. if you didn’t receive your paper.

