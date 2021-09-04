Labor Day closures for Bryan-College Station

• Texas A&M University: Open.
• Blinn College: Closed.
• Schools: All Bryan and College Station public and private schools closed.
• Post offices: Closed; no mail delivery.
• Banks: Most banks closed.
• Libraries: All branches of the Bryan-College Station library system will be closed.
• Municipal offices: Bryan and College Station offices will be closed.
• Golf: The City Course at the Phillips Event Center will be open with normal operating hours.
• Pools: The Bryan Aquatic Center will be open during normal hours. Adamson Lagoon in College Station will be open from noon to 6 p.m.
• Utilities: Bryan Texas Utilities and College Station Utilities will be closed. Bryan residents with traffic, water, sewer or utility needs may call 822-3777 for after-hours assistance. College Station Utilities customers can call 855-528-4278. BTU customers may make payments at H-E-B locations at Villa Maria Road and Texas Avenue and the BTU office drive-thru.
• Courts: Closed. Payments to the College Station Municipal Court are due by 5 p.m. Tuesday. Bryan Municipal Court will accept documents or payments on Tuesday.
• County offices: Closed.
• State offices: Most agencies closed.
• Federal offices: Most agencies closed.
• Trash collection: Bryan and College Station routes will operate normally.
• Newspaper: The Eagle's business office will be closed. There will be no newspaper delivery on Monday. Subscribers can access the e-edition at theeagle.com/eedition.