Kyle Rittenhouse says he will attend Blinn College; hopes to transfer to Texas A&M later

Kyle Rittenhouse announced on Twitter Monday afternoon that he plans to attend Blinn College this coming school year and hopes to transfer to Texas A&M University in 2023.

A Blinn College spokesperson said Monday afternoon that Rittenhouse had applied to the college, but has not enrolled at Blinn for any classes. Blinn has an open enrollment policy. The college's website states that "most students will be accepted and eligible to register for classes once they submit all required admissions documents."

Rittenhouse’s announcement comes after he said on “The Charlie Kirk Show" last Friday that he would be attending A&M this fall. According to multiple reports, an A&M spokesperson said that Rittenhouse had not been admitted to the university for the summer or fall 2022, though.

“Unfortunately, the end of my high school career was robbed from me. I didn’t have the time other students get to properly prepare for the future. I look forward to attending Blinn College District this year, a feeder school for Texas A&M. I’m excited to join Texas A&M in 2023!” Rittenhouse wrote in a tweet.

Rittenhouse, 19, rose into the national spotlight in August 2020 when he fatally shot two men and injured another with an AR-15-style rifle during social injustice protests in Wisconsin. He was 17 at the time of the shooting. Rittenhouse was acquitted on all charges against him last November after a jury found he acted in self-defense.

“The second amendment saved me,” Rittenhouse said during his appearance on “The Charlie Kirk Show” before announcing his plans to attend A&M. “If I didn’t have that rifle to defend myself against those attackers, I would be dead.”

While on “The Charlie Kirk Show,” Rittenhouse announced his plans to attend A&M by putting on a hat with the university’s logo.

“I’m going to be going there. It’s going to be awesome,” Rittenhouse said on the show. “Beautiful campus, amazing people, amazing food.”