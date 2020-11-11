Kyle Field flyovers have Aggieland buzzing on game days

The rumble of jet engines across an Aggieland sky has come to signify the beginning of a battle at Kyle Field.

Military flyovers have been a part of the Texas A&M football experience for as long as Lt. Caitlen Dalton can remember, certainly when the 2013 graduated attended.

Now, while serving in her post as a naval science instructor with the A&M Naval ROTC program, she heads up the charge in lining up flight crews to participate in the post-anthem spectacle.

The teams that participate in the Kyle Field flyovers volunteer for the opportunity, following officials requests each year filed with the U.S. military branches, Dalton said. “Once a squadron has performed the flyover once, they can roll over to do it again the following season. Efforts are made to allow squadrons from each branch of the military to perform each season," she said.