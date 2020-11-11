Konderla ends commissioner term; says he’ll run in ’22

“He has not phoned it in. He has been a full-time commissioner and done a terrific job,” Berry said. “As much as we’ve missed Sammy, Chuck has come in and done an exceptional job. Sammy would be proud of the job that Chuck has done. We’re going to miss him.”

“Chuck has done a great job,” Peters said. “Not only is he smart and makes good decisions, he’s also a lot of fun.”

In August, Brazos County Republican Party chair David Hilburn said that the 11-person selection body, which consisted of himself and 10 Precinct 2 chairs, chose Ford to be the Republican nominee over Konderla and five other finalists.

The Precinct 2 seat will next be on the ballot in 2022, and Konderla said he intends to run in the 2022 primary for the Republican nomination.

Ford, in a Tuesday afternoon interview with The Eagle, said he was grateful for Konderla’s time as commissioner. Ford said that he also intends to run for re-election in 2022, but that his focus right now is on serving the residents of Precinct 2 and the entire county.

Ford will be sworn in as commissioner at the start of next Tuesday’s meeting. He hopes that his constituents reach out to him and share their ideas and hopes with him, and also give him time to settle into the role.