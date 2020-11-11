Konderla ends commissioner term; says he’ll run in ’22

Chuck Konderla, who was appointed this summer to fill the role of Brazos County Precinct 2 Commissioner following the May 19 death of Sammy Catalena, spoke words of gratitude Tuesday morning for his four months on the county’s governing body — and said he intends to run for the seat in 2022.
Konderla was appointed by County Judge Duane Peters on June 9 to serve until the Nov. 3 election, when voters would decide who would complete the remainder of Catalena’s term. Incoming Precinct 2 Commissioner Russ Ford defeated Democratic nominee Jane Sherman last week with about 67% of the vote to represent the eastern Brazos County precinct. Tuesday’s meeting was Konderla’s last on the court, as Ford will be sworn in next week.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Konderla thanked Peters for selecting him, and said it was moving to be asked to replace the late commissioner Catalena and serve alongside the other commissioners. Konderla said after the meeting he hopes people continue to keep the Catalena family in their prayers.
“[Judge Peters] asked me to step in, and that was a true honor,” Konderla said. “I’m proud of where we live and how we treat each other in this county. I wish the rest of the country could look a little bit more like Brazos County.”
Other members of the five-person Commissioners Court also spoke words of praise for Konderla.
“He has not phoned it in. He has been a full-time commissioner and done a terrific job,” Berry said. “As much as we’ve missed Sammy, Chuck has come in and done an exceptional job. Sammy would be proud of the job that Chuck has done. We’re going to miss him.”
“Chuck has done a great job,” Peters said. “Not only is he smart and makes good decisions, he’s also a lot of fun.”
In August, Brazos County Republican Party chair David Hilburn said that the 11-person selection body, which consisted of himself and 10 Precinct 2 chairs, chose Ford to be the Republican nominee over Konderla and five other finalists.
The Precinct 2 seat will next be on the ballot in 2022, and Konderla said he intends to run in the 2022 primary for the Republican nomination.
Ford, in a Tuesday afternoon interview with The Eagle, said he was grateful for Konderla’s time as commissioner. Ford said that he also intends to run for re-election in 2022, but that his focus right now is on serving the residents of Precinct 2 and the entire county.
Ford will be sworn in as commissioner at the start of next Tuesday’s meeting. He hopes that his constituents reach out to him and share their ideas and hopes with him, and also give him time to settle into the role.
“I want to be approachable and communicate well with the citizens of Precinct 2. The residents in Precinct 2, whether they’re in-town or out of town, have my full attention,” Ford said. “This is my dream job and it’s what I’ve always wanted to do, is to serve.”
