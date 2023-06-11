The world’s largest network of privately owned campgrounds has opened a location for campers and RV owners off Texas 6 on the Brazos-Robertson County line.

Kampgrounds of America’s Bryan-North College Station location opened on May 1, and although things have been slow over the first month, franchise owners are hopeful for a busy fall like other local hospitality entities when football season rolls around and students return.

“A few that we’ve had as walk ins or made online reservations are trying to get to their destination and they just want to stop by, take a break, stay a night and recoup for the next traveling day,” said Sairoj Maknojia, KOA B-CS owner and manager. “We had a couple that came in for a soccer game this last week. It’s all kinds of people. There’s retired people that just wanted to get away from home.”

KOA B-CS is a KOA Holiday, which means it’s in the middle size of KOA’s three tiers of campgrounds. KOA’s website describes its Holiday campgrounds as the basecamp for the great outdoors. There are over 520 KOA sites in the United States and Canada. This is KOA’s 25th location in Texas. The closest KOA campground site is in Montgomery near Lake Conroe.

At KOA B-CS, there are 115 concrete sites with a maximum length of 110 feet. Pull-through sites have patios and picnic tables. Premium sites have a patio, picnic table and fire pit with lawn chairs. Other amenities include a swimming pool, a playground for kids and a dog park. Two cabins in the back of the campsite — named Lone Star and 12th Man — can sleep up to six people and have a full kitchen and bathroom. Maknojia said work is being done to the pond in the back to eventually stock it with fish.

“It’s been slow at this point because people are just trying to get to know us, see we are here, but it’s not been bad,” Maknojia said.

Maknojia said her family loves to camp themselves and noted they had camped at KOA’s sites in Austin, San Antonio, and out-of-state in Colorado and Montana. Before Maknojia’s family entered the camping world, though, they attended a couple of conventions.

“This is our new venture,” Maknojia said. “We have owned many convenience store businesses, so this is a new baby for us.”

Construction of KOA’s B-CS location took almost 14 months. Trees had to be cut down to follow KOA’s design. Maknojia mentioned there were a number of watermelon plants on the property that had to be removed.

“It was a lot of work,” she said.

Although KOA B-CS has had a slow start, KOA’s monthly May 2023 report showed the summer months had the most traffic in 2022. And although KOA’s national trends show a decrease in campers during the fall, Maknojia said she hopes traffic will pick up this fall during Texas A&M football season and provide fans and parents of students a place to camp or park their RV in proximity to campus.

“That’s our hope,” she said.