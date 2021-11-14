Kenny Elliott announces reelection bid for justice of the peace

Brazos County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Kenny Elliott has announced plans to run for reelection in 2022.

Elliott was first elected in 2018 after a 35-year career with the Brazos County Sheriff's Office.

He has lived in the community for 40 years and is a member of the Justice of the Peace and Constables Association of Texas.

Brazos County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Terrence Nunn has also announced plans to run for reelection, as has Precinct 2 Constable Donald Lampo and Precinct 1 Constable Jeff Reeves.