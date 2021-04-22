Kelsey-Seybold Clinic building customer service center in College Station

Houston-area-based health care company Kelsey-Seybold Clinic announced Thursday its plans to build a 25,000-square-foot customer service “contact center” in College Station.
The facility, on which construction has already begun, will be at 1204 Copperfield Parkway and will accommodate more than 200 workstations as well as space for training, conference areas and break areas. The facility will operate 24 hours a day with the potential for more than 600 full-time employees, according to a press release.
Construction is expected to completed this fall.
“Over the next five years, Kelsey-Seybold will expand access to coordinated, accountable care throughout Greater Houston,” John Lyle, senior vice president of operations at Kelsey-Seybold, said in a statement. “Clinical growth and expansion require an infrastructure that can support the level of care and service patients expect from Kelsey-Seybold. The College Station area is ideal for an operation like this because it has a low incidence of weather-related events — and for our group, providing a stable, 24/7 Contact Center operation is essential.”
Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation President and CEO Matt Prochaska said in a press release that Kelsey-Seybold “brings an outstanding reputation of excellence to our expanding healthcare community.”
“Working with the team at Kelsey-Seybold has been a privilege, and we are grateful they have chosen to tap into the Brazos Valley’s skilled and growing workforce, creating jobs as it provides its nationally-recognized healthcare to hundreds of thousands of Texans,” Prochaska said.
College Station Mayor Karl Mooney also expressed an enthusiastic welcome to the company.
“The vibrancy and reputation of Kelsey-Seybold perfectly matches and will enhance the expanding quality of life enjoyed by residents of our city,” Mooney said. “We look forward to the development of a prosperous and mutually supportive relationship for many years to come.”
Aubrey Nettles, College Station’s economic development manager, said Kelsey-Seybold began construction on the facility in the past month. Nettles also noted that the company is already hiring for several College Station-based positions.
Nicholas Ro, Kelsey-Seybold’s chief legal and strategic planning officer, said the company’s leadership team evaluated several areas in Texas and determined that College Station could effectively support the organization.
The new College Station facility was designed by architects at Powers Brown Architecture, and Gamma Construction has been named the general contractor.