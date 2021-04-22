Kelsey-Seybold Clinic building customer service center in College Station

“Working with the team at Kelsey-Seybold has been a privilege, and we are grateful they have chosen to tap into the Brazos Valley’s skilled and growing workforce, creating jobs as it provides its nationally-recognized healthcare to hundreds of thousands of Texans,” Prochaska said.

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney also expressed an enthusiastic welcome to the company.

“The vibrancy and reputation of Kelsey-Seybold perfectly matches and will enhance the expanding quality of life enjoyed by residents of our city,” Mooney said. “We look forward to the development of a prosperous and mutually supportive relationship for many years to come.”

Aubrey Nettles, College Station’s economic development manager, said Kelsey-Seybold began construction on the facility in the past month. Nettles also noted that the company is already hiring for several College Station-based positions.

Nicholas Ro, Kelsey-Seybold’s chief legal and strategic planning officer, said the company’s leadership team evaluated several areas in Texas and determined that College Station could effectively support the organization.

The new College Station facility was designed by architects at Powers Brown Architecture, and Gamma Construction has been named the general contractor.