KBTX's 26th annual Food for Families Food Drive raises nearly $300,000 in donations

The food drive raised 114,208 pounds of food and $218,161 in 2020. This year more than 110,000 pounds of food and $287,000 had been raised as of 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Gorbutt said it was heartening to see the community come out and embrace the event.

“I think we had our first car drive through at about 5 in the morning and they were high school students who came by to drop off food,” he said. “It is so cool to see the community recognize the need that exists here and that is something for us to solve together and we can do that together.”

However, the food bank needs food staples more than ever this year. Gorbutt said a year ago $1 was able to buy six pounds of food and five meals through the food bank.

“But this year that number is two meals for every $1 because the food bank can’t stretch the dollars as far, so they need money and shelf staples like wheat, corn, peanut butter and jelly, and those things are harder to come by this year,” he said.

Theresa Mangapora, the executive director of the Brazos Valley Food Bank, said she was grateful for all of the volunteers and everyone who donated.