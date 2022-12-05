KBTX to hold 27th annual Food for Families Food Drive Wednesday

KBTX will host is 27th annual Food for Families Food Drive on Wednesday with seven drop-off locations around the Brazos Valley.

The food drive is held to receive food and monetary donations to be dispersed to food pantries across the Brazos Valley and beyond through the Brazos Valley Food Bank.

Only canned goods and non-perishable items will be accepted. A list of items the Brazos Valley Food Bank is asking for includes: Beans (canned or dried); vegetables (canned); canned meats; cereal (family and individual size); cereal bars; chili; coffee; diapers (child and adult); flour; fruits (canned); fruit cups (shelf stable); Mac N’ Cheese; granola bars; jam/jelly; juice boxes (individual); ketchup and mustard; Vienna sausages (pop top); oatmeal; paper towels; peanut butter; pudding (shelf stable); rice; ravioli; pasta; sugar; soup; toilet paper; tuna; tuna/chicken salad kits; and bottled water.

All seven drop-off locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and are: the Brazos Center in Bryan; the Son-Shine Outreach Center in Madisonville; the Pridgeon Community Center in Franklin; the Hearne Railroad Museum Depot in Hearne; St. Mary’s, Lady of the Lourdes Catholic Church Hall in Caldwell; MidSouth Electric Co-op in Navasota; and the Washington County Expo in Brenham.