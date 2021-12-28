Kane Alvarado continues music career with first EP release

Anthony Alvarado called it surreal to have traveled to, among other places, Jamaica, New York, Florida and throughout Texas with his son to play shows.

“We’ve been all over the world with him already, and he just turned 13,” he said.

When Anthony Alvarado travels, he does so as more than a dad. He serves as his son’s drummer.

Kane Alvarado said it is fun to have his dad in the band with him.

“I don’t know how to describe it,” Kane Alvarado said. “It’s just a really nice feeling knowing that we see each other every day. We work together. It’s really nice.”

Cheri Alvarado said that makes the shows and trips even more special.

“I look at them and like they don’t even speak, but yet they’re speaking,” she said. “It’s like they’re in sync with each other, but seeing them — my husband and then my son — together playing, it’s just that more special because that’s really rare.”

She and their daughter, Sydni, have gotten to hear the development of Kane Alvarado’s sound as he and his dad have worked on writing music and studying music on a deeper level during the pandemic.