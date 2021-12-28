Kane Alvarado continues music career with first EP release

At 13 years old, Kane Alvarado has been playing guitar for eight years and now can say he has officially released his own EP.
Nicknamed HurriKane, the Bryan eighth grader hosted his first EP release party Dec. 18 at the 3rd Floor Cantina in Downtown Bryan with hundreds in attendance.
“That’s really just an honor to have such a bang for my first party really, first EP party,” he said. “That means a lot to me.”
He has played shows all over the state and the country, but he and his parents all say the release part for the EP, titled “The Force,” was the most special.
“This is the beginning of your sound,” Alvarado’s mom, Cheri, said, directing her response to her son. “Everyone heard your sound.”
His singles are on all streaming platforms and YouTube — all under Kane Alvarado — and “The Force” will be available also.
Alvarado’s dad, Anthony, said he cried the first time he heard the first single off “The Force.” His son recorded the album at 12 years old with studio musicians from throughout the country at Omar Vallejo’s 512 Studios in Austin, he said, and the professional quality EP represents all his son has achieved.
Anthony Alvarado called it surreal to have traveled to, among other places, Jamaica, New York, Florida and throughout Texas with his son to play shows.
“We’ve been all over the world with him already, and he just turned 13,” he said.
When Anthony Alvarado travels, he does so as more than a dad. He serves as his son’s drummer.
Kane Alvarado said it is fun to have his dad in the band with him.
“I don’t know how to describe it,” Kane Alvarado said. “It’s just a really nice feeling knowing that we see each other every day. We work together. It’s really nice.”
Cheri Alvarado said that makes the shows and trips even more special.
“I look at them and like they don’t even speak, but yet they’re speaking,” she said. “It’s like they’re in sync with each other, but seeing them — my husband and then my son — together playing, it’s just that more special because that’s really rare.”
She and their daughter, Sydni, have gotten to hear the development of Kane Alvarado’s sound as he and his dad have worked on writing music and studying music on a deeper level during the pandemic.
Anthony Alvarado said 2020 was shaping up to be a big year for his son until the COVID-19 pandemic shifted their focus. Instead of playing shows, they focused on writing music and developing the sound featured on “The Force.”
Kane Alvarado described his sound as “very amplifying,” and said he plays off emotion and feeling when he’s on stage.
Off the stage, he still has the responsibilities of an SFA Middle School eighth grader; however, he does not talk about his music much at school. It is only recently that some of his teachers are connecting that he is the same kindergartener they saw years ago playing a guitar at the KBTX Food for Families food drive.
Because he has been playing and practicing guitar from the time he began school, Cheri Alvarado said, it has never been a problem balancing music and school.
“It’s the norm for us,” she said. “We don’t know any other way. Yeah, he might have tests tomorrow, but he still has to practice. … He could have his benchmark tests or whatever, his finals, but it’s part of it. Like we have to eat dinner every night, he practices and that’s because he wants to.”
That passion for guitar began at the age of 4 when he had a plastic guitar he took everywhere.
“He would fall asleep with the guitar,” Cheri Alvarado said. “I have so many pictures of him just asleep on the couch with it. He’d wake up, get the guitar. … The guitar was everywhere with him, everywhere.”
For his fifth birthday, he received a mini Fender guitar and an amp and moved from a plastic guitar to a real one.
“At first it was a bunch of racket, and it was horrible,” Anthony Alvarado said. “We’d have to yell at him to turn the TV down because he put little DVDs in and he cranked the little surround sound up watching the DVDs of Stevie (Ray Vaughan). … “He progressed into learning more and more and more, and it’s been fun watching him grow, watching him learn more and just getting experienced in what he’s what he’s wanting to do.”
Neither Kane nor Anthony Alvarado have had traditional music lessons, but taught themselves and learned music — and the music industry — together as a family. One of Kane Alvarado’s first songs to learn was “Pride and Joy” by Stevie Ray Vaughan, who both he and his dad count as an inspiration.
Cheri Alvarado said her son has a strong team behind him, and they support him just as they support their daughter as she works toward a degree in human resource development at Texas A&M.
“My husband and I believe you have to invest in your kids,” she said.
Looking to the future, Kane Alvarado said, he plans to keep releasing music, having fun playing shows and continuing to pursue a music career with multiple sponsorships already in place.