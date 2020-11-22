KAMU-TV to broadcast holiday special

Texas A&M University’s public broadcasting station KAMU-TV will present a holiday special this week featuring the university’s three choral groups. The show will be followed by a broadcast of the 2019 performance of The Nutcracker by Ballet Brazos.

The 90-minute Home for the Holidays will air Thursday at 7 p.m. and Friday at 11 a.m. The show features a performance from the Texas A&M Department of Choral Activities recorded at First Presbyterian Church in Bryan.

The program features The Singing Cadets, The Century Singers and The Women’s Chorus performing a variety of pieces separately, culminating in a combined Grand Choir singing the Hallelujah Chorus.

The special also will feature Ballet Brazos with its 2019 presentation of The Nutcracker. The ballet will include guest dancers from the New York City ballet as well as students from many of the dance companies in the Brazos Valley. Ballet Brazos is a nonprofit civic ballet offering area dancers and audiences the opportunity to experience classical ballet performances.