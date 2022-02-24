Kacal facing two challengers for Republican nomination in reconfigured District 12 seat

Kyle Kacal is seeking his sixth term as a member of the Texas House of Representatives, but he has two challengers — Ben Bius and Joshua Hamm — for District 12’s Republican nomination.
District 12 will have a new look as redistricting shifted the district’s area from Falls, Limestone, Robertson, and portions of Brazos and McLennan counties to Grimes, Madison, Robertson, Walker, Washington counties and a portion of Brazos County.
Despite the new District 12 boundaries, Kacal said it remains mostly rural and has similar issues.
“It’s not as economically depressed as Falls and Limestone counties were and we’re a lot closer to the growth,” Kacal said. “Both districts were in ‘The Triangle’ between Houston, Dallas, Austin and San Antonio, which we know ‘The Triangle’ is going to grow, but the northern part underneath Waco has not had the same growth opportunities as the new district with Walker, Grimes and Washington [counties]. There’s a big influx out of Houston coming here, so we’ve got a lot of new neighborhoods, a lot of rooftops going up and a lot of need for infrastructure — highways, roads, water, sewage — so those people can live like they expect to live.”
Early voting ends Friday. The primary election is March 1. The general election is Nov. 8. There are no Democrats running for the District 12 seat.
Kyle Kacal
Kacal, 52, is the incumbent and has served as House District 12 representative since 2012. He graduated from Texas A&M in 1992 and is now a rancher and owns Tonkaway Ranch in Brazos County. In the most recent legislative session, Kacal served on the House Committee on Environmental Regulation and the Natural Resources Committee.
Bail reform and education are Kacal’s two most important issues, he said.
“We know public education is important, but as the growth comes out of Houston and we start getting young people to move back to their rural roots or back to the country, there’s going to need to be schools to educate these children,” Kacal said. “We’ve been making incredible headway in public education and I’d like to see that continue over the next session.”
In the last two legislative sessions, Kacal said he worked close with Gov. Abbott and state senate members to pass bail reform through a constitutional amendment, but noted the efforts came up short.
“We’ve made some changes in law to help with bail reform, but JP’s and magistrates and judges need a definite and clear opportunity to deny bail to some of the worst criminals on the streets,” Kacal said. “They do not need to be let out or be able to bail out and get out and harm our citizens. It’s strictly a public safety issue and typically they come out of the big cities and they get on the road and end up taking the life of somebody in rural Texas and we’re not prepared. Those people need to stay in jail when they’ve committed a horrific crime.”
With growth extending north out of Houston into the new District 12, Kacal said officials from different counties need to be aligned with infrastructure in making sure the area can handle the growth.
“In my opinion, in this next session, after redistricting, which we know after redistricting sessions, there’s a large amount of turnover in the legislature,” Kacal said. “And for this area, with the amount of growth going on with Sam Houston, Texas A&M and Blinn, this is not the time to send somebody there that doesn’t know where the bathrooms are. It’s an opportunity to send a veteran to make sure the new district is protected, builds a strong foundation, builds relationships between the six counties so we’re working together, which we’re all united.”
Ben Bius
Bius, 66, lives in Huntsville and is a commercial real estate developer and owner of B&B Properties. He graduated from Sam Houston State University in 1979 with a degree in finance. His wife, Kim, is the owner of Kim’s Home and Garden Center in Huntsville.
Bius has run for office several times, including a congressional bid in 1996, runs for state representative in 1998 and 2000, and campaigns for state senate in 2010 and 2012.
“The reason I got into this race is because we have this district and it’s a lovely district. It’s one of the best districts in the state of Texas and it’s a conservative district. Donald Trump carried this district overwhelmingly, Ted Cruz carried this district overwhelmingly, and I’m that kind of conservative,” Bius said. He added that “we’ve got serious problems and I believe I’m the best man that can serve in the Texas Legislature and get things done and bring a business-like conservative approach. That’s why I’m running.”
If elected, Bius said one of his priorities would be to continue to build a strong alliance between Texas A&M, Sam Houston State and Blinn College. Bius said he believes that area universities could provide evidence-testing services to law enforcement agencies.
“Sam Houston, Blinn and Texas A&M are vital to the future of the state of Texas and will help provide a lot of economic development opportunities by retaining our students,” Bius said. “I believe most economic development is home-grown by helping provide opportunities for our young people. I’ve spent my entire life working in that arena and have been successful here at home doing that for 40-plus years.”
Public education as a whole is another area Bius said he would weigh in on, stating he believes the pandemic showed the public school system is vulnerable and outdated.
“Our education delivery system’s going to need to be modernized to make it more service-friendly to the student, the parent, a taxpayer, and the teacher,” Bius said. “That’s going to be a big issue and I don’t underestimate the complexity or difficulty in solving that issue. The folks for the status quo are going to be very powerful, but COVID has taught us that can’t remain.”
Bius said he hopes to represent the people of the district and preserve conservative values.
“Clearly, my business acumen is without question. I worked very successfully and built fine developments and brought new business and industry to the area here. I know the area very well because of my farming and ranching background, and I believe Texas needs to be more business principles, common sense. I believe I can bring conservative values. I’m a conservative, my opponent is not, and I believe this is a conservative district and the conservative principles and values and running the state, serving in the legislature and bringing sound business principles is important,” Bius said.
Joshua Hamm
Hamm, 38, lives outside of Bryan. He was born in Conroe and graduated from Hearne High School in 2002. After graduation, he joined the Army and served in Korea, Iraq and Afghanistan, where he was wounded. After returning from overseas, Hamm said he worked several jobs, including in the oil field, as a tow truck driver and construction.
“I’m a 100% disabled veteran, so I’m kind of retired and I’m retired younger than a lot of people are so I don’t have to worry about putting food on the table, I can try to actually be active and promote liberty for my children,” Hamm said. “Part of why I decided to run, in 2020 I’m looking around and I realize that my kids are actually less free today than I was when I went and joined the Army to go fight for liberty and freedom and that doesn’t make any sense, especially when you realize the Republicans are the ones that have been in control in Texas for the last 20 years.”
Immigration and border security are some of the issues Hamm said he would focus on if elected as a state representative.
“It’s a somewhat complex problem, but the basic answer is, Texas does not need to ask for permission or forgiveness to protect Texans and we know that the federal government isn’t going to do it, so we need to take responsibility and be accountable for protecting our own citizens,” he said. “You’re also going to need to do economics to deincentivize illegal immigration. But the people it hurts the most are the young and the poor because if you constantly have an influx of new labor, then you’re going to keep the price of labor low and we’ve seen that when the cost of labor hasn’t been keeping up with inflation.” It’s gotten a little bit better these last two years because of all of the supply issues, but the base root of it still remains.”
Voter integrity is another issue Hamm said he is concerned about.
“We need to make sure that voters can have faith in the electoral process because all of government is hinged upon the consent of the government,” Hamm said. “So, the governed need to know for sure that they are taken seriously and that their votes matter.”
Hamm said he feels people should vote for him because he believes current elected officials are not the ones who can solve current issues.
“They put masks on children. They closed down businesses. They directly affected the lives of citizens and took away their freedoms via fear and that’s not acceptable,” he said. “But the only way that ever changes is if you start getting new people in and holding these politicians who allowed it to occur or encouraged it to start reaping the consequences of their actions. At the very least, that means they should not be representing people if they’re not actually going to protect them from tyranny.”