The Texas A&M University Police Department honored K-9 Jackie on Thursday, after she officially retired from the force in June after six years of service to the department.

Her handler, A&M canine handler John Browning, will continue to care for her in her forever home.

“Now that she is retired, she has become my pet,” Browning said. “She will stay with me and my family and has gone from being my work partner to being my pet.”

The state of Texas passed a law requiring departments to give the K-9s to the handlers first, where previously after retirement the dog would have been sold.

“My chief made it very clear to me that when she retires, she would be mine,” he said. “She was about 5 years old when I got her. The initial transition from her previous handler to me was a little difficult. It took her about three weeks until she decided I wasn’t that bad of a person and she kind of liked me. She said: ‘You aren’t so bad; you feed me and play with me so I think I’ll stick around.’ Her personality is phenomenal; she is a great working dog and has endless work drive. All she wanted to do was go to work.”

K-9 Jackie is a 9-year-old Belgian Malinois and joined the department in 2017 as one of the first canines in the program’s history, according to A&M Police Lieutenant Bobby Richardson.

“She is very playful, very high energy. Belgian Malinois’ are very high driven and that is what made her so good at what she does,” Richardson told The Eagle on Thursday. “She would do security sweeps for dignitaries right before football games on Kyle Field and those are large areas. She was always ready to go.”

Jackie was bred in Europe for traits favorable to detecting explosives, which she dedicated her life to sniffing out any and all smells associated with the making of explosives.

“These dogs are looking for bombs and explosive materials prior to and during any major event on campus. Her training is very similar to any other canine’s training as far as odor work,” Browning said. “She doesn’t know she is looking for explosives, all she knows is: ‘When I smell this thing, Dad gets excited and I get my toy.’ So she knows, ‘When I smell this and I sit, Dad gets happy and I get my toy.’ It is different odors that she finds with any major event on campus, sporting events, performance events; we go in there prior to or during the event and walk the dogs through and they are working and they know what they are looking for as we are trying to keep our community safe.”

One of Jackie’s most-renowned events was the 2019 World Series in Houston, where she and Browning were invited to work with the Harris County bomb dogs.

“[Harris County officers] asked us if he wanted to work the World Series since we were there already,” Browning recalled. “They brought us over to the stadium and they assigned us an area with a Harris County deputy and we cleared a portion of the exterior of the stadium. Working with her has given me an opportunity to go and do a lot of interesting things and meet a lot of interesting people. I’ve met former presidents, I’ve met Joint Chiefs of Staff, and I’ve met all kinds of interesting and cool people just through working with her.”

After attending the Alderhorst International Police K-9 Academy in Jurupa Valley, California, Jackie completed a 280-hour course designed to evaluate her ability to recognize explosive odors, Richardson said. She was a certified Mobile Odor Detection Dog and passed the National Odor Recognition Test to earn certification from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

K-9 service is usually between six to eight years, according to Browning, but as long as they are still able to work they can be kept a longer period of time.

“One of the leading causes for Jackie’s retirement is she had cancer in [her mammary glands] in February, but the A&M Vet School caught it super early and did surgery and got it all removed. She is cancer free now,” he said. “But that surgery and just her age led us to the decision it was time for her to retire and enjoy life outside of work. She was slowing down and she wasn’t able to work as long as she used to.”

She was about 2 1/2 when she started and her initial training was about 12 weeks. Browning said her training was continuous after that point, even on the weekends she was in training.

“We try to train something, anything from obedience to finding odors; we try at least a couple hours every day,” he said. “They can’t tell us what it is that they are finding so she was only ever trained on explosives. Her original training was on ‘mobile odor detection’ where she was able to pick up the odor of an explosive in a crowd of people and track it back to a certain person. When she started doing that, there were very few dogs in the U.S. that were able to do what she did when she started in 2017.”

Browning said in her time of service she had several ‘real world alerts,’ but never found anything illegal. On one occasion working at a baseball game, Browning said K-9 Jackie had alerted him on a person using her mobile odor detection skills.

“She picked up somebody and worked through the crowd and worked back to this guy, and alerted on him,” he recalled. “I had a conversation with him and it turned out he was an off-duty officer and he had [previously] had a handgun on him and he left it in his car, which is what he is supposed to do. But he still had enough of that odor on him for her to find. While he didn’t have a bomb per say on him, she was still trained to find that.

“Some of the things she is trained to find aren’t necessarily illegal until you start making illegal things out of them. Like in the Oklahoma City bombing, it was fertilizer and diesel fuel, while those two things aren’t illegal to own until you mix them together and make a bomb out of them. She is trained to find those odors. One day she found a truck that had [previously] had fertilizer in it, and the guy had unloaded it and then come to campus.”

She was originally gifted to the department by A&M Regent Tony Buzbee and 12th Man Board Trustee John Schiller Jr. through the nonprofit K9s4COPs foundation, Richardson said.

“K-9 Jackie dedicated her life to serving the Texas A&M community and other law enforcement agencies. K-9 Jackie always loved meeting new people and regularly attended National Night Out, new student conferences, coffee with a cop and local elementary schools,” Richardson said in a Thursday press release after she was honored in her retirement. “During her career, K-9 Jackie provided support at Texas Aggie home football games and sporting events, area schools, Super Bowl LI, the World Series in Houston and the Houston Marathon.”

Texas A&M University Police Chief J. Mike Johnson said in a statement he was grateful for K-9 Jackie’s service to the “Texas A&M community and for making Aggieland a safer place.”

Browning said now that K-9 Jackie is home, she is truly enjoying retirement.

“I figured it was going to be kind of difficult for her,” he recalled. “But, I get up in the morning and feed her and get dressed and then it’s like she passes me in the kitchen and says: ‘You have fun at work, I am going back to bed with Mom.’”