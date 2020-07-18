Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Celina Vasquez signed an order Thursday afternoon that suspends evictions in her precinct through late August.
The order abates all pending evictions in her precinct and says that evictions filed between now and Aug. 25 “shall not be set for a trial hearing until” that date.
Vasquez’s order applies only to Precinct 4, which is the western part of Brazos County and includes considerable portions of Bryan. Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Rick Hill said Friday afternoon that eviction hearings — some of which are being done remotely — are continuing in the other three precincts.
In a phone interview Friday evening, Vasquez said she has been concerned in recent weeks about the spike in COVID-19 cases and the economic and public health impacts of the virus on the residents of her precinct and the county as a whole. She said she did not want to see people who are being encouraged to stay home for safety reasons lose their place of residence because of pandemic-induced economic hardship.
“I’ve been monitoring our COVID-19 emergency and how it’s impacted us locally. Quite frankly, I have been really alarmed at the growth of our numbers,” Vasquez said. “It’s not safe for people to be moving out and about. If people are supposed to be staying home as much as possible, but they don’t have a home to go to, then we’re putting them more at risk — and all of us.”
In addition, Vasquez noted, the Bryan ZIP code 77803 currently has the highest number of COVID-19 cases, at 933 total since the start of the pandemic. Of the 60 new coronavirus cases announced Friday, 23 were in 77803, which is part of her precinct. Of the total cases in Brazos County, 45.6% are among Latino or Hispanic individuals, and nationally, Black communities have also been disproportionately impacted by the virus, Vasquez said.
“I don’t think it’s bold at all [to suspend evictions] — I think it’s my responsibility as an elected official,” Vasquez said.
Evictions of tenants in some federally assisted residences were blocked nationally by a late March CARES Act moratorium; that protection for residents ends after July 24, though tenants in danger of eviction would not be able to be removed from their residences until Aug. 24.
In Texas, landlords not covered by the CARES Act have possessed the ability to evict tenants since May 19,
the expiration date of a Texas Supreme Court moratorium; Hill said Thursday that Brazos County’s JPs held off resuming eviction processing until June.
“Evictions have started processing,” Hill said Thursday. “The main thing that we deal with at this point is federally subsidized programs. The CARES Act ... delays those types of evictions for a longer period.”
The CARES Act evictions moratorium, Hill explained, applies to public housing, Section 8 housing, housing choice vouchers, subsidized buildings and federally backed mortgages. The CARES Act eviction moratorium, signed in late March, expires on July 24, so without further intervention, those impacted could begin to be evicted by the end of August after the 30-day window.
When evictions resumed locally in June, Hill said, most of the initial cases were those that had already been docketed before the pandemic. He said that the number of evictions in the county has been “about the same or less” since June compared to pre-pandemic levels. He said there was an assumption by some that eviction numbers would skyrocket following the moratorium, but that did not turn out to be the case.
“Property owners, for the most part, are trying to work with people. People who were furloughed are getting their jobs back, and they’re trying to work through things — but eventually, at some point, a landlord can’t let people live rent-free forever. They’ve got bills to pay, too,” Hill said Thursday. “So it’s very difficult to wade through.”
