Justice Department: Temple gang member charged in connection to 2015 Hearne slaying

"We determined [Darden] was not a suspect," Siegert said in an August 2018 interview.

Davis' slaying was investigated by the Hearne Police Department's Sgt. Stephen Yohner, who had been placed on administrative leave before he left the department in April 2017 after the city received complaints about his behavior. The Texas Rangers investigated the police department and released a report in September 2018 that showed Chief Thomas Williams covered for Yohner, who participated in sexual harassment at the department and flushed drugs down the toilet.

"It's a cold case, and it's tainted," Siegert said in 2018, noting he was remarking on Yohner's integrity as a police officer. "Brady [Rule] issues with former investigators make it more difficult. ... I hope they are able to get the information to prove this case."

Others indicted in Temple include Jason Mayse, 39; Christopher Meyers, 24; Reginald Williams, 27; Demonta Daniels, 21; Trashawn Lamar Alexander, 26; James Roy Whitfield Jr., 27; and Jyraciel Whitfield, 24. Authorities are still searching for 25-year-old Dominic Johnson.