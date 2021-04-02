Jury sentences Virginia Adams to 75 years in death of daughter Rayven Shields

Bryan police officers first began the search for Rayven on July 31, 2018 after Adams had allegedly been uncooperative with a Child Protective Services investigation. Bryan police and Rayven’s family members said she was last seen in mid-June 2018.

In August 2018, more than 100 people attended a candlelight vigil at Castle Heights Park to honor Rayven’s life, who was at that point considered missing but presumed dead. The vigil and Rayven’s disappearance made local and statewide headlines.

In an interview after the sentencing announcement outside the courtroom, Brazos County District Attorney Jarvis Parsons praised the jury’s decision.

“I think the community spoke and said that the one thing that you cannot do is to abuse a defenseless child — and that at the end of the day, anything that may or may not have happened to you is no excuse for that,” Parsons said.

"The jury considered the senseless way life was taken and that Rayven Shields was an innocent young child, and that she didn’t deserve to be buried in a shallow grave in a backyard. She deserved the ability to go to Head Start, and kindergarten, and to grow up and get married and have kids — and all of that was taken away from her by Virginia Adams.”