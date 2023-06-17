As a child growing up in Galveston, Barry Davis mostly looked forward to annual Juneteenth celebrations for the barbecue, hot dogs and festivities. Now, as interim director of the Brazos Valley African American Museum, Davis better understands the deep history and importance tied to the annual holiday.

“Juneteenth has a story before Juneteenth and there’s a story after Juneteenth,” he said. “Juneteenth one time was known as Jubilee Day. One time was known as Emancipation Day. One time was known as Freedom Day. One time was known as Black Independence Day.”

Beginning in Galveston on June 19, 1865, Juneteenth is the annual celebration commemorating the emancipation of the remaining enslaved African Americans after the Civil War had ended two months earlier. Juneteenth became an official national holiday in 2021 and celebrates its third annual national holiday Monday.

However, Juneteenth has a history prior to 1865, as thousands of enslaved and free African Americans gathered in churches and private homes to pray for freedom on the eve of Jan. 1, 1863, for “Watch Night” services.

“They were praying that Abraham Lincoln would actually sign the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863,” said Davis, a former Texas A&M men's basketball stalwart and member of the school's Athletic Hall of Fame. “That’s something that’s not talked about a lot.”

Though it may be painful to discuss slavery, Davis said there is significance in remembering the events of the past.

“We don't want to be reminded of it because it was so hurtful,” he said. “It was so inhumane. We don't want to remember those things, but we want to acknowledge those things … that's how we go forward.”

One African American who led people forward was Dr. William A. Hammond Sr., who opened Bryan’s first Black hospital in 1929 after graduating from Prairie View A&M. The Hammond Memorial Hospital, located at the corner of West 17th Street and Randolph Avenue, served the African American community in Brazos County until its closure in the 1950s.

Aside from running the hospital, Hammond also helped lead the Bryan branch of the NAACP, the nation's oldest civil rights organization.

Like Hammond, African Americans made a significant impact on the history of Brazos Valley as they opened local businesses to help their community, Davis said.

“I could go on and on about some of the people that were in the health field during that time and serving the Black community,” Davis said. “Although they may have been in that particular profession, whether it was a health professional or owning a business or educator, they were involved with a lot of community development. They cared about people. They cared about helping people. They cared about making a difference in the lives of everyone.”

Hammond’s granddaughter, Gin Hammond, said she hopes people will remember and recognize the legacy he left behind.

“I hope that in talking to each other, especially in talking to elders,” she said. “They're able to feel his presence, their presence, because I'm sure my grandmother was a huge part of his success, all around town. He started a kindergarten, he had a dry cleaning business, he built rental properties. … I just hope, that if people talk to each other and realize how connected they are … that he'll be remembered here and there.”

Gin is the author of “Returning the Bones,” a novel about the life of Hammond's daughter, Carolyn Beatrice Hammond Montier. Carolyn was born in Bryan in May 1925 and graduated as valedictorian of her high school at 16 before attending Howard University to earn a degree in chemistry. After graduating from Howard University's College of Medicine, Carolyn returned to Bryan in 1955 to work alongside her father at the hospital.

“Returning the Bones” is inspired by the events of Carolyn’s life, such as her work alongside Dr. Martin Luther King, her graduation from Yale University and her attendance at former President Barack Obama’s first inauguration.

Gin said the Juneteenth holiday is significant to her family, as it represented a turning point in the lives of many African Americans — something that is prominent in the novel.

“I hope, especially with regard to Juneteenth, that readers are able to see how incredible the trajectory of many people's lives were changed,” she said. “So many people's lives were barely changed, right? Jim Crow, The Clan, the sharecropping, all of that, but some people, and my family were some of those people, the trajectory of the family just absolutely took a different turn.”

Ethan Brisby, a Bryan native and Texas A&M University graduate, echoed this sentiment. Many Americans recognize July 4, 1776, as a day of freedom, however, not every U.S. citizen was granted freedom on that day, Brisby said.

“[Juneteenth] holds significance because that day represents liberty, that day represents life and that day represents the pursuit of happiness,” he said. “July 4 is there and we will never take away the validity of it, but as an African American, June the 19th, is something that really resonates those truths that we hold to be self-evident.”

Growing up in Bryan, Brisby said he remembers attending and hosting Juneteenth events in the community.

“There's always been a parade down Martin Luther King [Jr. street] from E.A. Kemp schools to Sadie Thomas Park,” he said. “For me as a Bryanite, that's a part of my identity. Even back in 2004 and 2006, I used to host a basketball game at Bryan High School, called the Juneteenth Traditional, where previous high school basketball players would come back, and we would entertain the community.”

After graduating from A&M with a masters in land and property development, Brisby began a career in real estate brokerage and worked on several community initiatives, including the Brazos Valley Affordable Housing Corporation.

In 2011, after earning $500 from Prairie View A&M College of Engineering namesake Roy Perry, Brisby founded SHIFT Enterprise Academy with the goal of empowering young people to reach their full potential.

Brisby is the author of “The Roaring 30s: An Ode to Free Thinking Millennials,” which is set to be released Monday. A book he said is about his journey of struggle, perseverance and triumph as an African American male.

“It’s a success story specifically about an African American male,” he said. “That’s why it was so important that as Juneteenth comes up, the release of the book coincided with that. We know Juneteenth is the day of emancipation that we now celebrate on a national level for African Americans that were once enslaved.”

Juneteenth is not just a day to celebrate freedom, but also a day to celebrate the perseverance of African Americans who paved the way for future generations, Gin said.

“The resilience of so many of the people living in that time,” she said. “The desire to become as successful as you could, in one generation to radically change things in the span of a generation to seeing that that is possible. I find this inspiring because I know that my grandfather was risking his life every day by doing all of those things.”