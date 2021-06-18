Juneteenth celebrations scheduled throughout the Brazos Valley

Brazos Valley residents will have a variety of local opportunities to commemorate Juneteenth, the Texas-based annual celebration of the announcement of the end of slavery in the United States.
On Thursday, President Joe Biden signed legislation declaring Juneteenth a federal holiday after the bill passed the Senate unanimously and the House passed it 415-14. The Texas A&M University System will shut down today in observance of Juneteenth, System Chancellor John Sharp announced Thursday afternoon. Blinn College District Chancellor Mary Hensley announced late Thursday all Blinn campuses would be closed today and Saturday.
Local Juneteenth festivities kicked off Thursday evening with a gospel musical festival at Neal Recreation Center in Bryan.
On Saturday at 10 a.m., the annual Juneteenth Parade will kick off in Bryan at Kemp Elementary and end at Sadie Thomas Park. Kenya Ford-Roquemore, secretary of the Brazos Valley African American Heritage and Cultural Society, said parade entries are still welcome and that a variety of groups will participate throughout the event.
Beginning at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, a Juneteenth blues festival will be held at the Palace Theater in Downtown Bryan. Ford-Roquemore said the musical group Hard 2 Find will perform.
“I want people to know that everything is completely free. We want everyone to come out and celebrate,” Ford-Roquemore said. “This is such a special time. Because it’s a federal holiday, I think everyone should show up and come together. For me at least, this is such a phenomenal achievement for us as a country to say we acknowledge that this happened.”
Juneteenth marks the arrival of Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger and Union troops in Galveston on June 19, 1865. Granger announced the end of the Civil War two months after Gen. Robert E. Lee’s surrender at Appomattox Court House.
When Granger came ashore in Galveston, he issued General Orders No. 3 announcing that “in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, ‘all slaves are free.’ ” Over 250,000 enslaved persons in Texas were freed, sparking celebrations.
Oliver Wayne Sadberry, curator of the Brazos Valley African American Museum, said the museum will open Saturday at about 1 p.m., following the parade. Admission to the museum will be free. He encouraged area residents to come to the museum to celebrate Juneteenth and also review the Water/Ways Smithsonian traveling exhibit, which the museum will host through July 10.
Sadberry encouraged people of all races and backgrounds to engage with Juneteenth celebrations, and with the related history of slavery and emancipation, particularly as it is now a federal holiday.
“The part that’s not healthy is the fact that a lot of people don’t want to discuss or recognize that there were slaves,” Sadberry said. He also reflected on the Texas-centric history of the commemoration; an 1897 Eagle article reports that Black residents of Bryan celebrated “Emancipation Day,” as Juneteenth was also called, “with a fine barbecued dinner, public speaking, and a ball game,” among other activities.
“If you grew up in Texas, they celebrated Juneteenth nearly everywhere in Texas, even if it was just a small church function or a barbecue. Some places, like here, there have been parades for a long time, or gospel celebrations or Black rodeos,” Sadberry said.
On June 26 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Washington-on-the-Brazos Historic Site will hold a series of Juneteenth-related events titled “Sankofa on the Brazos: Celebrating African American Families in Washington County, Texas.”