Juneteenth celebrations scheduled throughout the Brazos Valley

Brazos Valley residents will have a variety of local opportunities to commemorate Juneteenth, the Texas-based annual celebration of the announcement of the end of slavery in the United States.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden signed legislation declaring Juneteenth a federal holiday after the bill passed the Senate unanimously and the House passed it 415-14. The Texas A&M University System will shut down today in observance of Juneteenth, System Chancellor John Sharp announced Thursday afternoon. Blinn College District Chancellor Mary Hensley announced late Thursday all Blinn campuses would be closed today and Saturday.

Local Juneteenth festivities kicked off Thursday evening with a gospel musical festival at Neal Recreation Center in Bryan.

On Saturday at 10 a.m., the annual Juneteenth Parade will kick off in Bryan at Kemp Elementary and end at Sadie Thomas Park. Kenya Ford-Roquemore, secretary of the Brazos Valley African American Heritage and Cultural Society, said parade entries are still welcome and that a variety of groups will participate throughout the event.

Beginning at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, a Juneteenth blues festival will be held at the Palace Theater in Downtown Bryan. Ford-Roquemore said the musical group Hard 2 Find will perform.