Juneteenth celebrations continue in Bryan with parade, music

Hundreds of people lined Martin Luther King Jr. Street in Bryan on Saturday for the annual Brazos Valley African American Heritage and Cultural Society Juneteenth parade and then gathered at Sadie Thomas Park for the celebration that followed.

Many people described it as a “blessing” to be at the BVAAHCS activities that included an evening Blues Fest in Downtown Bryan.

Harold Eaton, BVAAHCS president, said the goal was to offer three types of events to celebrate Juneteenth: spiritual, community and musical. They did this with a Gospel Fest on Thursday night, the parade and celebration Saturday morning and afternoon and the Blues Fest conclusion.

“The overall purpose of our effort is to not let anybody forget why we do this as Juneteenth,” he said before handing out awards for the best parade entries. “It’s these diverse activities that show you how diverse we had to be to come through slavery to get to this point in the first place. To keep it going, we have to present opportunities for young people, like all of these little babies you see around here. We want them to understand why we celebrate this, and it’s not just another day of the week.”

Juneteenth celebrates the announcement of the end of slavery in the United States when Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger and Union troops arrived in Galveston on June 19, 1865, to announce the end of the Civil War.

On that day, Granger read General Orders, No. 3 that stated, “The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a Proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free.” More than 250,000 enslaved people celebrated their freedom as they heard the announcement, which came more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

Eaton said the holiday is reaching a wider audience after it was made a federal holiday last year.

Lavone Bradley, who celebrated Juneteenth for the first time in Texas after moving from California last year, said she is happy to see the holiday being acknowledged in a way that people can appreciate the progress that has been made and what lies ahead in the future.

“Juneteenth is very significant for a lot of us,” she said. “I think it's really important for our youth to understand where we've been and now where we are today and we still have a long way to go, but we made it to this point. I think that’s just a blessing to be able to make it to this point and to be able to come out and just celebrate.”

Hezekiah Carter, chief deputy in the Brazos County Precinct 4 Constable’s office, said he grew up understanding the need to celebrate Juneteenth but was unaware of the importance.

“As kids we thought Juneteenth was just to go eat watermelon and drink red soda and stuff like that,” he said. “But then it was a joyous occasion.”

He said it is a day for all people to celebrate and to be united with one another.

Put on in conjunction with Destination Bryan, the City of Bryan, Bryan Rotary Club and First Presbyterian Church of Bryan, Eaton said, almost every city department was represented, including Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson and members of the city council. Representatives from the Bryan police and fire departments and environmental services were among the participants. Other groups in the parade included people riding on horseback, car clubs and dance and sports groups.

Adrian Wallace, who was at the parade with his family, said it is important for people to celebrate freedom and what Juneteenth means for the country, saying he wished his grandparents were able to witness it.

Alzii Wallace, 3, received candy and a police badge sticker during the parade, and her mother, Shea Wallace, said it is was important to them to let her experience the celebration even if she does not understand it fully yet.

“You want your kids to know as much about their culture as they can because if we don’t know our history, then you’re going to repeat it,” said Shea Walllace, who moved to Texas from Mississippi about six years ago.

Brea McLain said the day represents a time for everyone to celebrate freedom.

“Always come together and celebrate your heritage and where you come from, and be proud of that as well,” she said.

As her children and nieces grow up, McLain said, she hopes they see continued progress with the world uniting as one.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.