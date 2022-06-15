Juneteenth activities kick off with storytelling event in College Station

Juneteenth festivities kicked off in Brazos County on Wednesday morning at the Lincoln Recreation Center with storyteller Toni Simmons’ presentation “Dancing for Freedom.”

The 20th annual celebration, which was put on as a partnership between the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum’s education department and the City of College Station, began at 9 a.m. with a Freedom Walk near the recreation center. The participants, who ranged from elementary school students to retirees and all backgrounds, continued into the facility’s gym for Simmons’ presentation.

Simmons included stories from Africa and Louisiana, inviting the audience of children and adults to dance, chant, clap and sing along with her.

After multiple stories featuring animals, she set the scene to discuss Juneteenth: “It started as just an ordinary day, a hot day, working in the hot sun, taking orders from their owner, picking cotton.”

On June 19, 1865, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed and two months after the Civil War ended, Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger and Union troops arrived in Galveston to announce the end of the Civil War and declare, “The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a Proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free.”

“They couldn’t believe it,” she said. “They were shouting. They were singing. They were dancing. ‘Free at last! Free at last! Come celebrate; we’re free at last.’ … It was truly a day of jubilation. Freedom had finally come.”

Simmons explained how the Underground Railroad had led to the north and also to the south into Mexico.

Texas was the first state to make emancipation a state holiday, and Juneteenth was made a federal holiday a year ago.

Simmons ended her presentation by leading the crowd in a dance to Jon Batiste’s GRAMMY Award-winning song “Freedom.”

When she asked the audience for one word to describe freedom, the students gave her responses, such as “independence,” “joy” and “happiness.”

“Even though we’re starting early today, make sure to tell somebody about Juneteenth and what it means to have that freedom,” Simmons said.

Cheletia Johnson, Lincoln Recreation Center supervisor, said Juneteenth is something that should be celebrated, saying its significance should never be forgotten.

“It’s about freedom and jubilation,” she said. “Imagine finding out two years later that you were free. This is something very significant, not just for the African-American community, but the American community to celebrate. Celebrate freedom, our choices, the right to have certain freedoms, the right to celebrate our religions, our ethnicity. It’s all about freedom and family.”

Johnson said the walk was the idea of previous Lincoln Recreation Center director Lance Jackson, who started it with just the center’s participants walking to the Bush Library and Museum, and expanded it out to the entire community.

She said this year’s walk was one to be celebrated as College Station Mayor Karl Mooney and members of city management joined in the park next to the center.

Mariah Debose, a Rudder High School senior and volunteer junior docent this summer at the Bush Library and Museum, said she enjoyed the day.

“I really love it,” she said. “Me being multiracial, it’s really good experience, and then I want to be a social worker when I get older, so working with the kids is amazing to me.”

Veronica Rios, co-coordinator of the Bush Library’s summer youth program, said the community had a chance to learn about heritage, celebrate progress and know what more needs to be done to support each other.

“Even as a Hispanic, I learned a lot because I don’t know my involvement in the story as well,” she said. “Every different culture can learn from each other.”

The range of participants also showed that it is never too early or too late to learn about culture, she said.

“It just brings everyone together and has that mutual connection of wanting to learn and wanting to understand,” Rios said.

Johnson said she is “elated” to be in a position to serve the community during Juneteenth and throughout the year.

“I’m thankful to have a purpose, and I see my purpose, and to celebrate that purpose with other people,” she said. “I’m very thankful for it. I’m blessed.”

The Lincoln Recreation Center will host its Freedom Jamboree from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday in the W.A. Tarrow Pavilion at the center at 1000 Eleanor Street in College Station. It also will host a Starlight Music Series on Saturday at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater.

Other Juneteenth celebrations in Bryan will be hosted by the Brazos Valley African American Heritage and Cultural Society. A Gospel Fest will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday at Neal Recreation Center; a parade will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday and follow Martin Luther King Jr. Street from Muckelroy Street to Sadie Thomas Park where games and activities will continue until 3 p.m.; a blues fest will take place in Downtown Bryan at 6 p.m.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.