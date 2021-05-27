Juice It Up! in College Station donates over 1,000 acai bowls

Juice It Up! In College Station recently donated over 1,000 acai bowls to local health care workers.
Franchise owner Rob Labossiere created the “Bowl It Forward” campaign after being contacted by local resident Wendy Flynn, who has created the “Meals for Healthcare Heroes BCS” initiative.
The “Bowl It Forward” campaign allowed Juice It Up! guests to purchase acai bowls to be delivered to local hospitals and medical offices. Texas A&M volleyball coach Bird Kuhn and assistant coaches delivered almost 300 bowls to local hospitals in April.
Juice It Up! is offering $5 acai bowls through the end of May to health care workers who show their medical ID.
“All I did was build upon the platform started by Wendy, giving our guests the chance to get involved, and I am in awe of the support our ‘Bowl It Forward’ initiative received from the public. I am so proud to be part of this community who truly takes care of their own!” Labossiere said in a release. “I even had one guest write us a check for $1,000 to donate 200 bowls, and it almost brought me to tears. We wanted to provide our health care heroes with a fresh and healthy treat to fuel their energy through the long hours, and it was incredibly rewarding for everyone involved to see the looks on their faces when we showed up with hundreds of açaí bowls!”