Judge Bryan reflects on decadeslong career in law

Late in Travis Bryan III’s time as a Texas A&M undergraduate in the 1960s, he got into a mild argument with his father, Travis Bryan Jr.
The finance major, a son and grandson of bankers, said his father’s words altered the trajectory of his life.
“Trav, you like to argue so much, why don’t you become a lawyer?”
“I don’t even think he meant it, but he threw that out there, and at first I thought it was ridiculous, but then I got to thinking about it and realized I liked to win arguments and take facts and prove that I’m right,” Bryan, now 73, said in an interview last week.
Bryan will retire after 12 years as the 272nd District Court judge on Jan. 1, when Judge-elect John Brick is sworn in. In the interview, Bryan reflected on a career that spanned almost five decades and has included time as a judge, district attorney and — the role he said he most identifies with — a criminal defense lawyer.
“It’s been an honor to be a judge, but if you’re going to put something on my tombstone about my life’s calling, it would be trial lawyer,” Bryan said. “Defending people made me get acquainted with people that are hurting, that are down and out and in need, and I got some compassion for that. I represented everything from A to Z. Different crimes, different races of people, different socioeconomic groups — I did it all.”
Bryan described his family’s myriad ties to the area as “a blessing and a curse.” Bryan’s ancestry is deeply rooted in Texas, going back to Stephen F. Austin, and his great-great-grandfather, William Joel Bryan, is the city of Bryan’s namesake.
“The blessing is that I had some ancestors who were good people. They gave themselves to the community and earned favor in the community, and so I get a lot of people who give me the benefit of the doubt just because of who my dad was or my granddad or my mom,” Bryan said. “But then you had others who didn’t like those folks, and so they would kind of judge you and evaluate you based on the actions of others instead of what you do.”
Bryan’s legal career began just a few years after his father made the suggestion. He received his law degree from Baylor in 1972 and practiced law for six years. He worked for five years as Brazos County’s district attorney in the late 1970s and early 1980s, and then worked as a criminal defense attorney for 25 years until being appointed judge.
“As a judge, you come to these decisions where you’re confronted with two options. One is the right thing to do, and sometimes that competes with what’s best for you — what gets you votes or job security, or what shields you from public scorn,” Bryan said.
When possible, Bryan made rehabilitation the goal in his decisions.
“There are those cases where people’s criminal history is such, and the violence is so shocking that you have to move away and protect society from those people,” he said. “Every soul that comes in front of you — I don’t care what they’re accused of doing — is precious in the eyes of God. They may need to have a stiff sentence to protect others, but they are to be treated as human souls.”
In July 1981, when he was the county’s district attorney, Bryan made headlines after he said he was opposed to the nomination of Sandra Day O’Connor to the U.S. Supreme Court because “Men are more capable of being judges. It has been my experience that women have a hard time being objective.”
O’Connor was the first woman to be nominated and confirmed to the nation’s highest court. Last week, Bryan expressed remorse for those statements and said he was wrong to make them, though right, in his view, to oppose O’Connor because of her support of the right to an abortion.
“I would no longer make a stereotypical comment like that, and that’s from the reality of practicing law and being in front of women judges,” Bryan said. “I observe the great job that they do and I say to myself, ‘I was wrong.’
“My views have mellowed over the years,” he said. “I was a young whippersnapper. As you go along in life, you temper these radical views that you used to have.”
He said he has worked over the years to ensure every person is treated fairly in court.
County Attorney-elect Earl Gray said he has tried numerous cases with Bryan as judge — and before that, when Bryan was a lawyer, they tried cases against each other. Gray said he considers Bryan a close friend who played a key role in Gray’s decision to run for county attorney. Gray credited Bryan for instilling in him that “it is never too late to do the right thing.”
“He’s been one of the most respectful, knowledgeable judges that we’ve ever had in Brazos County,” Gray said. “He’s a great person, a great Christian and a great friend.”
Judge Steve Smith, who presides over the 361st District Court, was similarly complimentary of his retiring colleague.
“He is a fine judge. He is always aware of the impact that his decisions can have both on the community and individuals, and he takes his job very, very seriously,” Smith said.
Bryan said that as he moves into the next phase of his life, he’ll most miss the lawyers, courthouse staff, law enforcement and others in the legal community.
In interviews, two members of his staff said they will miss working with Bryan.
“We are a family here, and he made it like that. He is our friend, our boss, our judge and our spiritual counselor,” said Bryan’s longtime Administrative Secretary Connie Rodriguez said. Added Bailiff Ernie Montoya: “He is our mentor.”
After he leaves the courthouse, Bryan said he plans to stay engaged in the community by continuing his work on the Salvation Army board and finding other ways to help people, driven by his Christian faith. He has finished a draft of a book with Tim Gregg titled Embracing the Cross: Life, the Law, and Loving the Lord in the Lone Star State and plans to release that book in 2021.
