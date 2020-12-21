Judge Bryan reflects on decadeslong career in law

“There are those cases where people’s criminal history is such, and the violence is so shocking that you have to move away and protect society from those people,” he said. “Every soul that comes in front of you — I don’t care what they’re accused of doing — is precious in the eyes of God. They may need to have a stiff sentence to protect others, but they are to be treated as human souls.”

In July 1981, when he was the county’s district attorney, Bryan made headlines after he said he was opposed to the nomination of Sandra Day O’Connor to the U.S. Supreme Court because “Men are more capable of being judges. It has been my experience that women have a hard time being objective.”

O’Connor was the first woman to be nominated and confirmed to the nation’s highest court. Last week, Bryan expressed remorse for those statements and said he was wrong to make them, though right, in his view, to oppose O’Connor because of her support of the right to an abortion.

“I would no longer make a stereotypical comment like that, and that’s from the reality of practicing law and being in front of women judges,” Bryan said. “I observe the great job that they do and I say to myself, ‘I was wrong.’