Join Brazos Valley TROUPE this weekend for a game of ‘Clue-LESS’

The talented youth of Brazos Valley TROUPE won’t remain clueless this weekend when they present a new version of Clue-LESS starting tonight.

Based on the popular board game, Clue-LESS was written several years ago by members of TROUPE’s Pen Pals — Poets, Authors-Lyricists-Scribes. At each performance, the audience will be divided into teams that will try to figure out who, how and where a murder was committed. Was it Col. Mustard in the library?

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with matinees at 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. COVID-19 protocols will be followed, with teams seated together at tables. The theater can accommodate three teams of eight, two teams of six and one team of 10. Individuals will be seated but will not compete in the game.

All performances will be at TROUPE’s 29th Street Playhouse in Bryan’s Town and Country Center at 3705 E. 29th St.

Prices for competing teams are $105 for teams of six, $125 for teams of eight and $140 for a team of 10. Discounts are available for teams that include at least half TROUPE family members. Teams must pay for tickets together and not individually.

Individual tickets are $20 for adults, $16 for TROUPE members and $14 for youth 3 to 12. Email bvttix@yahoo.com to reserve a seat or a table. All guests must wear a mask at all times except when enjoying snacks and bottled water,