John's Crazy Socks co-founders to visit Bush School on Thursday

Entrepreneur John Cronin, who has Down syndrome, and his father, Mark X. Cronin, co-founders of John’s Crazy Socks, will visit the Texas A&M Bush School of Government and Public Service on Thursday.

Their discussion, scheduled for 12:20-1:20 p.m., will focus on their business story and their friendship with President George H.W. Bush and how the Americans with Disabilities Act has impacted the father-son duo.

Bush was seen multiple times in his life wearing a pair of John’s Crazy Socks, including on Down Syndrome Awareness Day and to the funeral of his wife, Barbara. The Cronins created socks to honor the couple with the proceeds benefitting the Barbara Bush Family Literacy Foundation.

A meet and greet with John Cronin and George H.W. Bush’s former service dog, Sully, will occur from 11:30 a.m. to noon at the George Bush Presidential Library Museum Store. The program will take place in the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center.