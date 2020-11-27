John L. Junkins addresses interim president role for Texas A&M

After Texas A&M University President Michael K. Young’s Tuesday afternoon announcement that he will resign Dec. 31 — five months earlier than his previous planned May retirement from the presidency — A&M System Chancellor John Sharp said he was recommending that Texas A&M aerospace engineering professor John L. Junkins serve as interim president until a permanent successor is named.

In a letter to Texas A&M stakeholders and community members, Junkins said Sharp asked him last week to serve as interim president. In his statement, Junkins said that once a permanent president is named — “hopefully by June,” he wrote — he wants to return to his current roles as Distinguished Professor of Aerospace Engineering, holder of the Royce E. Wisenbaker Chair in Innovation in the College of Engineering, and founding director of the Hagler Institute of Advanced Study.

“I will begin to arrange my current duties immediately and coordinate with President Young and his leadership team to transition by January,” Junkins wrote. “Given the short notice and the few months duration of this appointment, I will not bring a bold new agenda. My job will be to help navigate Texas A&M safely along our presently planned course and work with existing senior leadership and the faculty to solve problems as they arise until our new president takes the helm, hopefully by June.”