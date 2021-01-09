Jim Stewart to coordinate Bryan-College Station vaccination efforts

Recently retired Brazos County Chief Deputy Sheriff Jim Stewart will coordinate vaccination efforts in Brazos County, officials announced Friday evening.

Stewart, a retired Army colonel, will work with Brazos County, the cities of Bryan and College Station, Texas A&M University and local vaccine providers “to ensure a cohesive and efficient local vaccination administration plan,” according to a county spokesperson.

Stewart, who moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico, after retiring last month, told The Eagle on Friday he will be coordinating the effort remotely for the time being.

County officials said a news conference featuring Brazos County Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan, Brazos County Judge Duane Peters, City of Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson, City of College Station Mayor Karl Mooney, and representatives from St. Joseph Health and Baylor Scott & White will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday and will be broadcast on local television and radio stations, as well as The Eagle’s website.