 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jewett man faces multiple charges of indecency with a child
0 comments

Jewett man faces multiple charges of indecency with a child

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Jewett man is being held on $1.35 million bail after he was arrested on several indecency with a child charges, officials said.

Cheyanne Dakota Ainsworth

Cheyanne Dakota Ainsworth

According to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, Cheyanne Dakota Ainsworth, 24, is charged with six counts of indecency with a child. He was arrested Thursday at an apartment complex in Jewett by members of the Leon County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team, Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division.

He is being held in the Leon County Jail.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office joined law enforcement across Texas in lighting up their emergency vehicles for one minute at 1 p.m. on Thursday in honor of Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper Chad Walker, who was shot in the line of duty on March 26 and died on Monday.

Dozens of Bryan city leaders welcomed new Fire Chief Richard Giusti as he was sworn in Thursday afternoon. Giusti, who is replacing retired Fire Chief Randy McGregor, was previously at the San Antonio Fire Department where he served as the Assistant Fire Chief. As he settles into the new position, Giusti said he wants to have a 90 day period in which he talks to every firefighter about what they like and dislike about the department, what they would do differently if they were in his shoes, and what their short and long term goals are. Giusti said this effort to get to know people’s thoughts will help him know if changes are needed in the near future. Giusti is a former Master Sergeant in the United States Air Force and has served as an instructor at Louisiana State University’s National Center for Biological Training and San Antonio College.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Texas A&M Educates a New Kind of Doctor and an Autonomous Car Delivers Medicine

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Brazos County grand jury indicts 58
Local News

Brazos County grand jury indicts 58

Two men arrested on charges connected to the December deaths of two people found in a College Station motel room, a Bryan man accused of stabbing another man and a Bryan man who allegedly threatened a group of people with a gun are among those indicted.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert