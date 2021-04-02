Jewett man faces multiple charges of indecency with a child

A Jewett man is being held on $1.35 million bail after he was arrested on several indecency with a child charges, officials said.

According to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, Cheyanne Dakota Ainsworth, 24, is charged with six counts of indecency with a child. He was arrested Thursday at an apartment complex in Jewett by members of the Leon County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team, Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division.